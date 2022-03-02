Investors flee Lordstown on thin assembly forecast

HUGE SELL-OFF: Lordstown Motors plans to make 2,500 Endurance electric pickups next year, instead of the 32,000 vehicles it had planned to make this year

AP, SILVER SPRING, Maryland





Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp took another beating on Monday after the troubled electric truck maker revealed an underwhelming forecast for truck deliveries — one that would depend on raising more money and finalizing a partnership agreement with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) internationally.

The shares, which traded above US$30 per share just a year ago, on Monday skidded 20 percent to US$2.57 after the company said that it expected to produce just 3,000 of its flagship Endurance electric trucks before the end of next year.

The huge sell-off in Lordstown shares on Monday took place as the stock of other electrical vehicle makers soared on fears that a widening conflict with Russia over Ukraine would lead to a spike in gasoline prices.

Lordstown Motors employees work on a pre-production model of the Endurance electric pickup at the company’s plant in Lordstown, Ohio, on June 21. Photo: Reuters

Tesla Inc, Rivian Automotive Inc and Lucid Motors Inc all jumped by 6.5 to 10 percent.

Lordstown has yet to sell a vehicle and lost US$81 million in the fourth quarter of last year, or US$0.42 per share.

The company said that it would need to raise between US$200 million and US$250 million to execute its operating plan this year.

On a conference call with investors, Lordstown executives said they are still working on a partnership agreement with Hon Hai, to which they sold a former GM plant near Youngstown, Ohio, for US$230 million in September last year.

The deal, which also included Hon Hai’s purchase of US$50 million of Lordstown stock, called for the Taiwan-based company to assemble Endurance trucks and develop vehicles to be built on a modular platform.

Lordstown plans to make 500 Endurance plug-in pickup trucks this year if its agreements with Hon Hai are carried out, and as many as 2,500 vehicles next year.

“Quite frankly, I am disappointed that we’re not further along,” Lordstown chief executive officer Dan Ninivaggi said. “The relationship with Foxconn is very positive and the discussions are ongoing, but we need to bring that to a conclusion and I’m hopeful that we’ll get there.”

The candid comments highlight the uncertainty in a deal seen as critical to the start-up’s prospects.

Lordstown, which had expected to begin production last year and build about 32,000 vehicles this year, came under fire last year for allegedly misleading statements made by its founder and former leadership team.

The manufacturing pact with Hon Hai is subject to approval by the US’ Committee on Foreign Investment.

Ninivaggi said that Lordstown has submitted a draft to the committee, but he did not offer a timeline for when it might be approved.

Lordstown last year finished with US$244 million in cash. The company raised a significant portion of capital from down payments made by Hon Hai for the factory.

The company is not considering alternatives if the deal falls through, but would look at a “plan B,” if necessary, Ninivaggi said.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg