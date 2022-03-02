Taiwan’s manufacturers last month saw their operations expand at the slowest pace in 18 months as supply chain disruptions lingered, but expectations of a global economic recovery boosted confidence for business going forward, IHS Markit said yesterday.
The IHS Markit Taiwan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 54.3, from 55.1 in January, indicating a pickup in overall business activity.
“Supply chain disruptions remained an issue and relatively high inventories at clients also weighed on production and sales,” IHS Markit economic associate director Annabel Fiddes said in a report.
Photo: CNA
The slowdown in production growth was due partly to longer lead times for inputs and increased backlogs of work, IHS said, adding that companies built up inventories of purchased goods to protect against delays.
While some manufacturers reported an increase in output, others said that raw material shortages and high inventory levels at customers slowed growth, it said.
Total new business grew at the weakest rate in five months, although it remained healthy overall, IHS said.
The upturn was supported by a further rise in exports, with a number of firms citing higher demand from customers in China, Europe and the US, it said.
It took more time for purchased items to arrive at manufacturers due to material and component shortages, and shipping delays, although the situation improved a bit, IHS said.
Supply chain disruptions also took a toll on firms’ ability to ship items to customers, it said.
The backlogs of work remained serious, even though the reading fell to the lowest in 18 months, IHS said.
Employment gained modestly, as some firms said that a lack of foreign workers hampered recruitment plans, it said.
Cost pressures remained sharp, with input costs and output charges rising substantially, IHS said, adding that businesses reported higher costs for raw materials, logistics and shipping.
Optimism about business outlook for the coming 12 months accelerated for the fifth consecutive month to the highest level since April last year, it said.
Expectations that the COVID-19 pandemic would fade away, and global economic conditions and supply chains would return to normal lifted business confidence to the highest level in 10 months, it added.
“The recent decline in global Omicron infections lends support to the view that economic conditions across the world will improve and shore up business in the coming months,” Fiddes said, referring to a variant of SARS-CoV-2.
