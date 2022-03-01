JAPAN
Production falls 1.3%
Factory output fell for a second straight month in January as supply shortages continued to hurt manufacturers, adding to concern that the economy could shrink this quarter as the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 weighs on activity. Production slipped 1.3 percent from the previous month, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said yesterday. Economists had expected a decline of 0.7 percent. A separate report by the ministry showed that retail sales also dropped 1.9 percent in January from December, compared with economists’ forecast of a 1.2 percent fall. The weakness in sales shows consumers were less willing to spend than expected amid the nation’s biggest virus wave.
TURKEY
GDP rose 11 last year
The economy expanded more than predicted in the fourth quarter of last year, driven by a surge in domestic consumption and exports. GDP rose 9.1 percent in the October-to-December period from a year earlier, beating the median estimate of 9 percent in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. Growth for the full year was 11 percent, the state statistics agency said, making Turkey the fastest growing country among G20 nations both in the last quarter and in last year as a whole. The nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic gained pace in the first half of last year and maintained momentum thanks to strong exports. Consumption also remained solid, but inflation spiraled out of control.
SPAIN
Inflation surges 7.5%
Inflation accelerated well above expectations last month, as soaring energy prices continue to weigh on consumers. Consumer prices rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier, national statistics institute INE said yesterday. That is the highest level since records started in 1997 and beats all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The acceleration was driven by food, beverages, fuel and energy. Soaring gas prices are behind the inflation spike in one of Europe’s most vulnerable nations to global energy swings as it imports most of its fuel needs.
AUSTRALIA
Retail sales jump 1.8%
Household spending recovered strongly, defying expectations that a renewed COVID-19 outbreak would keep shoppers at home, as a shift to living with the virus prompted consumers to head out to shop. Retail sales jumped 1.8 percent in January to A$32.5 billion (US$23.4 billion), compared with a forecast gain of just 0.3 percent, the Bureau of Statistics data showed yesterday. Sales across the states and territories all rose, led by a 4.7 percent surge in Western Australia. The unexpected jump in household spending is positive for the economic outlook given private consumption accounts for about 60 percent of the nation’s US$1.5 trillion annual economic output.
RETAIL
PT Trans, Bukalapak team up
Tycoon Chairul Tanjung’s CT Corp conglomerate is teaming up with Internet firm PT Bukalapak.com for an online grocery venture as e-commerce gains ground in Indonesia, people with knowledge of the matter said. Closely held CT Corp’s supermarket unit PT Trans Retail Indonesia is driving the push with Bukalapak, and private equity firm Growtheum Capital Partners is joining the pact, the people said. The trio is to invest 1 trillion rupiah (US$70 million) into the venture called AlloFresh, with Trans Retail owning 55 percent, Bukalapak 35 percent and Growtheum 10 percent, they said.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
STRATEGY: The firms aim to finalize the deal by Oct. 1, so that their resources can be integrated to accelerate major expansions and seize emerging opportunities IC substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) plans to acquire Subtron Technology Co (旭德科技) in a bid to boost its competitiveness by having a larger product portfolio, better technology capabilities, and bigger and more integrated resources. Subtron, which is based in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口), is a provider of system-in-package substrates, with paid-in capital of NT$2.96 billion (US$106.17 million). Unimicron, an Apple Inc supplier based in Taoyuan’s Guishan District (龜山) with capital of NT$14.75 billion, plans to acquire the 67.82 percent shares it does not own in Subtron after its board of directors yesterday approved a share-swap