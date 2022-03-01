Toshiba CEO says going private too risky as activist investors seek sale

Toshiba Corp CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa said that selling the Japanese conglomerate to a fund and taking it private would be full of drawbacks that he cannot condone, stressing that splitting into two companies is the best plan even as activist investors call for a reopening of talks with private equity buyers.

“We are not ruling out privatization and will consider it if a proposal is made, but the option has about five risks,” Tsunakawa said in an interview with Bloomberg News in Tokyo.

It “would be impossible for us to ignore” them, he said.

Toshiba Corp chief executive Satoshi Tsunakawa reacts during an interview at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday last week. Photo: Bloomberg

The CEO’s comments come as the latest showdown looms between the troubled company and its activist investors. Toshiba has called a shareholder meeting for March 24 to gauge investor support for its revised plan to separate into two entities. However, a competing proposal from Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners Pte seeks for Toshiba to launch a review to reconsider alternative options.

Tsunakawa said Toshiba would lose orders from public entities ranging from utilities to local governments if it went private through a sale to a fund, depriving it of an important source of cash flow.

The company would also be forced to sell sensitive technology operations in areas such as nuclear, defense and cybersecurity, all of which are essential to its sustainable growth, he said.

And if the fund uses leverage to do the buyout, it might sacrifice research and development spending to focus on repaying debt, Tsunakawa said, adding that the process of going private would take too long.

However, the biggest concern of all is that a sale to a fund might lead to an exodus of staff, Tsunakawa said.

“I can’t push our employees down this thorny path,” he said.

Toshiba received an early takeover proposal from Blackstone Inc in January, Nikkei Business Publications reported last week, a claim that both Toshiba and Blackstone quickly dismissed as untrue.

Toshiba first announced in November that it would split into three firms, but revised that plan last month, saying it would divide into two companies instead because that would be cheaper and smoother.

The vote this month on the separation plan is not legally binding and would only require a simple majority to pass. The ultimate vote on the split would not take place until June next year.

Toshiba, once among Japan’s most revered companies, has been in crisis mode for years due to repeated scandals and management missteps. It invented flash memory for computing, but had to sell control of its crown jewel semiconductor business to pay for a disastrous expansion in nuclear power.

That deal opened the door to activist investors. They include Effissimo Capital Management Pte and 3D, which are the two largest shareholders with 10 percent and 7.6 percent stakes respectively, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

That in turn led to a proxy fight at a 2020 shareholder meeting, where company executives and high-level government officials were found to have colluded to influence voting.

Despite the friction with its investors, Tsunakawa said he expects the company’s separation plan to be approved.

“This is the last chance for Toshiba to change for good,” he said. “I’m confident that our shareholders will be with us.”