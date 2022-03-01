Asian oil buyers hunting for more Saudi crude

Bloomberg





Asian oil buyers are trying to secure more crude from Saudi Arabia to be shipped in the next few months, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens to disrupt global flows and even create an energy crisis.

Customers in the world’s biggest crude-importing region are putting in inquiries to Saudi Arabian Oil Co for shipments arriving in May, said traders with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

That is on top of a likely increase in requests for April-loading barrels, with nominations for those cargoes due in the next couple of weeks.

A Saudi Aramco handout photo taken on Feb. 11, 2018 shows the company’s oil and gas facilities in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP / Ahmad El Itani / Saudi Aramco

While oil exports from Russia are yet to be sanctioned, Western nations have cut some Russia banks from the SWIFT payment system that is used for trillions of dollars of trade transactions around the world.

Energy importers are nervous that companies trading Russian oil might run into trouble with payments, while transport might also become more difficult as more shippers become wary of carrying the crude.

Brent futures in London jumped more than 7 percent before pulling back slightly to trade near US$103 a barrel.

Oil supply was already struggling to meet the demand recovery from rebounding economies, and any disruptions to flows from the world’s No. 3 producer could sharply exacerbate the tightness.

At least four Asian customers are looking to boost purchases from the Middle East for May-loading cargoes, either via their term contracts or in this month’s spot market, the traders said.

Abu Dhabi’s Murban and Saudi Arabia’s Arab Extra Light, as well as Iraq’s Basrah Medium and Arab Light, are among grades that might be sought after as replacements for Russian crude, they said.

The Asian physical market is expected to see a tightening of flows of arbitrage crude from the US, North Sea and West Africa, as European buyers snap up those barrels in the absence of Russian varieties like Urals and CPC Blend, the traders said.

That is also spurring Asian buyers to seek more cargoes from the Persian Gulf, they said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled markets from energy to metals and grains, heaping more inflationary pressure on a global economy already hit with surging costs.

At least two of China’s largest state-owned banks are restricting financing for purchases of Russian commodities, underscoring the limits of Beijing’s pledge to maintain economic ties with one of its most important strategic partners in the face of Western sanctions.

Against this volatile and fast-moving backdrop, OPEC+ faces a trickier task than usual when it meets tomorrow to discuss its supply policy for April.

Despite the invasion, the cartel would probably stick to its plan of gradually increasing oil production, delegates have said.

The group will also have to take into account the halt of some Iraqi output.