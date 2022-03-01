Asian oil buyers are trying to secure more crude from Saudi Arabia to be shipped in the next few months, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine threatens to disrupt global flows and even create an energy crisis.
Customers in the world’s biggest crude-importing region are putting in inquiries to Saudi Arabian Oil Co for shipments arriving in May, said traders with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.
That is on top of a likely increase in requests for April-loading barrels, with nominations for those cargoes due in the next couple of weeks.
Photo: AFP / Ahmad El Itani / Saudi Aramco
While oil exports from Russia are yet to be sanctioned, Western nations have cut some Russia banks from the SWIFT payment system that is used for trillions of dollars of trade transactions around the world.
Energy importers are nervous that companies trading Russian oil might run into trouble with payments, while transport might also become more difficult as more shippers become wary of carrying the crude.
Brent futures in London jumped more than 7 percent before pulling back slightly to trade near US$103 a barrel.
Oil supply was already struggling to meet the demand recovery from rebounding economies, and any disruptions to flows from the world’s No. 3 producer could sharply exacerbate the tightness.
At least four Asian customers are looking to boost purchases from the Middle East for May-loading cargoes, either via their term contracts or in this month’s spot market, the traders said.
Abu Dhabi’s Murban and Saudi Arabia’s Arab Extra Light, as well as Iraq’s Basrah Medium and Arab Light, are among grades that might be sought after as replacements for Russian crude, they said.
The Asian physical market is expected to see a tightening of flows of arbitrage crude from the US, North Sea and West Africa, as European buyers snap up those barrels in the absence of Russian varieties like Urals and CPC Blend, the traders said.
That is also spurring Asian buyers to seek more cargoes from the Persian Gulf, they said.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled markets from energy to metals and grains, heaping more inflationary pressure on a global economy already hit with surging costs.
At least two of China’s largest state-owned banks are restricting financing for purchases of Russian commodities, underscoring the limits of Beijing’s pledge to maintain economic ties with one of its most important strategic partners in the face of Western sanctions.
Against this volatile and fast-moving backdrop, OPEC+ faces a trickier task than usual when it meets tomorrow to discuss its supply policy for April.
Despite the invasion, the cartel would probably stick to its plan of gradually increasing oil production, delegates have said.
The group will also have to take into account the halt of some Iraqi output.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
STRATEGY: The firms aim to finalize the deal by Oct. 1, so that their resources can be integrated to accelerate major expansions and seize emerging opportunities IC substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) plans to acquire Subtron Technology Co (旭德科技) in a bid to boost its competitiveness by having a larger product portfolio, better technology capabilities, and bigger and more integrated resources. Subtron, which is based in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口), is a provider of system-in-package substrates, with paid-in capital of NT$2.96 billion (US$106.17 million). Unimicron, an Apple Inc supplier based in Taoyuan’s Guishan District (龜山) with capital of NT$14.75 billion, plans to acquire the 67.82 percent shares it does not own in Subtron after its board of directors yesterday approved a share-swap