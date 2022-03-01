The pace of increase in M1B and M2 money supply lost some momentum in January, as investors turned cautious amid local COVID-19 infections and unease over monetary tightening by global policymakers, the central bank said on Thursday.
The narrower gauge of M1B, which refers to cash and cash equivalents, rose 11.29 percent from a year earlier.
The pace of increase slowed from December and previous months, as government agencies and private companies cut back on demand deposits ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the central bank said, adding that it is not unusual for that time of the year.
The latest data still suggested ample liquidity to support economic activity and capital markets, the central bank said, as stock analysts often use M1B readings to calculate stock investment interest.
The broader measure of M2 — time deposits, time saving deposits, foreign currency deposits, mutual funds and M1B — advanced 7.87 percent in January, softer than the 8.72 percent pickup for the whole of last year, the central bank said.
Capital dynamism is not an issue with the local bourse, as securities accounts had a balance of NT$3.14 trillion (US$112 billion), even though the figure fell NT$32 billion from a month earlier, it said.
The retreat was due to foreign portfolio managers cutting positions ahead of the week-long Lunar New Year holiday and wiring abroad cash dividends distributed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電).
Financial markets around the world would remain volatile as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds, the central bank said.
Global capital would not sit idle, as the US Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates this month when its policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets on March 15 and 16, it said.
Taiwan’s central bank is to review its monetary policy on March 17.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
STRATEGY: The firms aim to finalize the deal by Oct. 1, so that their resources can be integrated to accelerate major expansions and seize emerging opportunities IC substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) plans to acquire Subtron Technology Co (旭德科技) in a bid to boost its competitiveness by having a larger product portfolio, better technology capabilities, and bigger and more integrated resources. Subtron, which is based in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口), is a provider of system-in-package substrates, with paid-in capital of NT$2.96 billion (US$106.17 million). Unimicron, an Apple Inc supplier based in Taoyuan’s Guishan District (龜山) with capital of NT$14.75 billion, plans to acquire the 67.82 percent shares it does not own in Subtron after its board of directors yesterday approved a share-swap