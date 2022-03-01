LNG for power generator prices rise by 10%: CPC

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday raised liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for power generators by 10 percent this month to reflect rising global prices.

In response to spikes in global LNG prices due to geopolitical tensions, CPC has accelerated price increases for power generators, mainly steam-electricity symbiosis operators that use LNG to produce electricity.

The company hiked LNG prices by 10 percent in January for power generators, which was followed by a brief pause last month due to the Lunar New Year holiday. It had increased prices by 3 percent each in August and September last year, and 5 percent each in November and December.

A CPC Corp, Taiwan logo is pictured behind a sign displaying fuel prices at a gas station in Taipei on Oct. 21, 2018. Photo: CNA

The state-run firm has frozen LNG prices for household and industrial users for a 10th consecutive month this month to comply with the government’s policy to rein in rising consumer prices, which increased 2.84 percent in January and surpassed the 2 percent target set by the central bank.

CPC has kept LNG prices unchanged for industrial and household users since June last year, despite the uptrend in the global LNG market.

“We are keeping LNG prices unchanged for domestic household and industrial users to help keep prices for daily necessities stable,” CPC spokesman Ray Chang (張瑞宗) said by telephone.

Chang added that LNG supply remains stable domestically, but global LNG prices have surpassed the CPC’s procurement costs.

As CPC continues to absorb the cost increases, its losses are expected to widen this year from NT$43.4 billion (US$1.55 billion) last year.

For LNG products alone, CPC lost NT$74.9 billion last year after global LNG prices picked up in the middle of last year.