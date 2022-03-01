CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday raised liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for power generators by 10 percent this month to reflect rising global prices.
In response to spikes in global LNG prices due to geopolitical tensions, CPC has accelerated price increases for power generators, mainly steam-electricity symbiosis operators that use LNG to produce electricity.
The company hiked LNG prices by 10 percent in January for power generators, which was followed by a brief pause last month due to the Lunar New Year holiday. It had increased prices by 3 percent each in August and September last year, and 5 percent each in November and December.
Photo: CNA
The state-run firm has frozen LNG prices for household and industrial users for a 10th consecutive month this month to comply with the government’s policy to rein in rising consumer prices, which increased 2.84 percent in January and surpassed the 2 percent target set by the central bank.
CPC has kept LNG prices unchanged for industrial and household users since June last year, despite the uptrend in the global LNG market.
“We are keeping LNG prices unchanged for domestic household and industrial users to help keep prices for daily necessities stable,” CPC spokesman Ray Chang (張瑞宗) said by telephone.
Chang added that LNG supply remains stable domestically, but global LNG prices have surpassed the CPC’s procurement costs.
As CPC continues to absorb the cost increases, its losses are expected to widen this year from NT$43.4 billion (US$1.55 billion) last year.
For LNG products alone, CPC lost NT$74.9 billion last year after global LNG prices picked up in the middle of last year.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
STRATEGY: The firms aim to finalize the deal by Oct. 1, so that their resources can be integrated to accelerate major expansions and seize emerging opportunities IC substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) plans to acquire Subtron Technology Co (旭德科技) in a bid to boost its competitiveness by having a larger product portfolio, better technology capabilities, and bigger and more integrated resources. Subtron, which is based in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口), is a provider of system-in-package substrates, with paid-in capital of NT$2.96 billion (US$106.17 million). Unimicron, an Apple Inc supplier based in Taoyuan’s Guishan District (龜山) with capital of NT$14.75 billion, plans to acquire the 67.82 percent shares it does not own in Subtron after its board of directors yesterday approved a share-swap