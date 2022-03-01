Major real-estate brokers last month saw housing transactions decline by double-digit percentages from January as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday and bad weather dampened buying interest.
Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) reported a 24 percent slump in sales last month, when persistent rain kept people at home, and the Lunar New Year and 228 Memorial Day holidays cut working days, deputy research manager Chen Chin-ping (陳金萍) said.
The fall also had to do with a spate of unfavorable policy measures to cool the property fever, Chen said.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
Property buyers are having more difficulty securing housing loans after the Financial Supervisory Commission raised risk weights for second mortgages, she said.
The Ministry of the Interior is drawing up bills that would ban transfers of presale contracts and prevent false claims of housing demand on the part of developers and brokers.
The bills would include a mechanism that would reward tips on property speculation and dishonest promotion campaigns.
Against that backdrop, people turned cautious and retreated to the sidelines, Chen said, adding that the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine deepened the wait-and-see attitude.
H&B Realty Co (住商不動產) said that transactions last month tumbled 32.2 percent from January for similar seasonal reasons.
However, the market remained healthy judging by year-on-year comparisons and combined data of the first two months of the year, H&B head research Jessica Hsu (徐佳馨) said.
Housing deals in the first two months nationwide picked up 9.6 percent from the same time last year at H&B, as real demand, a stable economy and inflationary expectations lent support, Hsu said.
Transactions in Taipei and Kaohsiung spiked more than 20 percent year-on-year, but slackened in Taichung, H&B said, adding that aggressive price hikes in central Taiwan scared some buyers away.
Taiwan’s robust economic fundamentals rendered price corrections unlikely, Hsu said.
Mandy Lang (郎美囡), lead researcher at Great Home Realty Co (大家房屋), said that ample liquidity and low interest rates are favorable to the property market, despite credit controls and other restrictions.
Chinatrust Real Estate Co (中信房屋) shared similar observations after property transfers plunged 34.3 percent last month from January, but deals in the first two months of the year grew 4.7 percent year-on-year.
Sellers and buyers disagreed on property prices and the widening gap slowed transactions, Chinatrust said.
Rising building material prices and inflationary expectations have given sellers an upper hand, it said.
