China Steel Corp’s (CSC, 中鋼) net profit last year surged about 69-fold from 2020 on the back of rising steel prices and higher sales, enabling it to propose its highest dividend payout in 14 years.
The nation’s only integrated steelmaker said in a regulatory filing on Friday that its board of directors had approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$3.1 per common share based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$4.02.
Last year, China Steel paid a cash dividend of NT$0.03 per share based on earnings per share of NT$0.05 in 2020.
Photo courtesy of China Steel Corp
The last time the company offered a dividend of more than NT$3 per share was in 2008, when it paid a cash dividend of NT$3.5 and a stock dividend of NT$0.3, after posting earnings per share of NT$4.49 in the previous year.
In Friday’s filing, the Kaohsiung-based company reported an annual revenue increase of 48.78 percent to NT$468.33 billion (US$16.71 billion) last year, compared with NT$885.87 million in 2020, when the company’s business was seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gross margin improved to 20.35 percent from 4.8 percent in 2020, and operating margin grew to 17.03 percent from 0.73 percent. The company’s net income increased 6,904.8 percent to NT$62.05 billion from NT$885.87 million.
Analysts said that China Steel’s substantial improvement in profitability reflected the recovery in global demand, including from automakers and the machine tool industry, as well as increased investment in infrastructure by governments.
Meanwhile, Taiwan’s positive market momentum was supported by a strong real-estate market, construction of infrastructure and manufacturers returning to the nation, they added.
With the company’s stock price closing at NT$36 on Friday on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the proposed cash dividend would translate into a dividend yield of 8.61 percent, much higher than the interest rates on fixed-term deposits offered by local banks.
China Steel subsidiary Chung Hung Steel Corp (中鴻鋼鐵) also reported a record profit of NT$6.35 billion last year, up 1,107.22 percent from NT$528.26 million in 2020, with earnings per share of NT$4.42.
Chung Hung’s revenue grew 46.08 percent to NT$53.2 billion last year.
The company’s board of directors has proposed to pay a cash dividend of NT$2.8, compared with NT$0.3 in 2020. The planned cash dividend would translate into a dividend yield of 6.91 percent based on Chung Hung shares’ closing price of NT$40.5 on Friday.
Separately, Feng Hsin Steel Co (豐興鋼鐵), the nation’s leading electric-arc furnace steel producer, posted a record profit of NT$4.03 billion last year, up 54.03 percent from NT$2.95 billion in 2020, with earnings per share of NT$6.94. Revenue rose 40.52 percent to NT$38.36 billion last year.
The Taichung-based rebar maker’s board has proposed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$5 per share, the highest in the company’s history and compared with NT$3.5 the previous year. With its shares ending at NT$84.3 on Friday, its planned cash dividend represents a dividend yield of 5.93 percent.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
MEETING DEMAND: The chipmaker’s clients signed multiyear supply agreements to secure the increased capacity provided by the new fab from 2024, the company said United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, is to invest US$5 billion in a new manufacturing facility in Singapore to make 22-nanometer chips, it said yesterday. The first phase of the investment would add 30,000 12-inch wafers per month to UMC’s capacity, with production expected to start in 2024, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said in a statement. The new facility would be built next to UMC’s other Singapore 12-inch fab, Fab12i. The new plant comes as chip supply remains tight due to demand from 5G applications, Internet-of-Things devices and vehicles. “The new fab is backed by clients who have signed multiyear
STRATEGY: The firms aim to finalize the deal by Oct. 1, so that their resources can be integrated to accelerate major expansions and seize emerging opportunities IC substrate and printed circuit board maker Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) plans to acquire Subtron Technology Co (旭德科技) in a bid to boost its competitiveness by having a larger product portfolio, better technology capabilities, and bigger and more integrated resources. Subtron, which is based in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township (湖口), is a provider of system-in-package substrates, with paid-in capital of NT$2.96 billion (US$106.17 million). Unimicron, an Apple Inc supplier based in Taoyuan’s Guishan District (龜山) with capital of NT$14.75 billion, plans to acquire the 67.82 percent shares it does not own in Subtron after its board of directors yesterday approved a share-swap