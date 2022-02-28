CPC, Formosa raise fuel prices on oil market surge

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday said they would increase gasoline and diesel prices for a third consecutive week this week, as oil prices soared after the Russian attack on Ukraine.

CPC said it would from today raise gasoline prices by NT$0.5 per liter to NT$30.7, NT$32.2 and NT$34.2 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase by NT$0.4 per liter to NT$28.5.

Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week increased 2.61 percent from a week earlier, as the Ukraine conflict increased concerns about supply disruptions, the state-run refiner said.

Although its gasoline and diesel prices should have increased by NT$1.2 and NT$2.2 per liter respectively, the refiner said it would absorb part of the cost increase to comply with government policy to cap inflation expectations.

The Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院) on Friday said that the US and other countries imposing sanctions against Russia, and the effects of higher oil and grain prices, could exacerbate global inflationary pressures, adding more uncertainties to the global economy.

Formosa said that it would increase its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline by NT$0.5 per liter to NT$30.7, NT$32.1 and NT$34.2 respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase by NT$0.4 to NT$28.3 per liter.