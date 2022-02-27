Gold extended a decline amid a rebound in stock markets as investors remained on edge while assessing the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions.
US equities rose as mixed economic data and uncertainty due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine caused traders to pull back on bets that the US Federal Reserve would aggressively hike interest rates next month.
The prospect of talks between Russia and Ukraine was cast into doubt as the Kremlin said that Kyiv stopped responding after rejecting Moscow’s initial offer to meet in the Belarus capital, Minsk.
Gold traded lower on Thursday after earlier touching its highest price since September 2020.
Gold’s turnaround was due to “a combination of a heavy overbought market running out of momentum ahead of [US]$2,000, fears Russia would need to sell gold to prop up the ruble and [US] President [Joe] Biden’s sanctions underwhelming the market in terms of impact,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.
Meanwhile, Fed officials signaled that they remain on track to raise interest rates next month.
They stressed the need to confront the hottest US inflation in 40 years, despite uncertainty posed to the global economy by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Higher rates could weigh on non-interest bearing gold.
Hansen remains bullish on gold, as inflation would remain elevated and central banks might struggle to slam the brakes hard enough amid the risk of an economic slowdown.
“The Russia-Ukraine crisis will continue to support the prospect for higher precious-metal prices, not only due to a potential short-term safe-haven bid which will ebb and flow, but more importantly due to what this tension will mean for inflation [up], growth [down] and central banks’ rate hike expectations [fewer],” Hansen said.
Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to US$1,888.54 an ounce in New York on Friday.
Bullion for April delivery fell 2 percent to settle at US$1,887.60 on the Comex.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 percent.
Silver and platinum edged lower, while palladium fell following big swings in the previous session on concerns of potential supply disruptions.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
SKYROCKETING DEMAND: A 104 Job Bank survey showed that in the fourth quarter, the semiconductor industry experienced a shortage of about 34,000 people per month Taiwan’s semiconductor industry in the fourth quarter of last year faced its most serious talent shortage in seven years, as it raced to increase production to meet soaring demand, a survey released last week by 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) found. The survey showed that in the October-to-December period, the semiconductor industry faced a shortage of about 34,000 people per month, translating into 3.7 offers per jobseeker in December, compared with 2.6 offers in December 2020 and 2.3 offers in December 2019. Across all sectors of the job market, there were on average 1.7 offers per applicant in December, up from 1.3 offers