Dow posts biggest gain in 14 months

REBOUND: All the S&P 500’s major sectors closed up, while the NASDAQ also made gains after analysts said stock selling after Russia’s invasion may have been excessive

Reuters, NEW YORK





The Dow on Friday registered its biggest daily percentage gain since November 2020, with the market rebounding for a second day from the sharp sell-off leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

Oil prices fell below US$100 a barrel, easing some concerns about higher energy costs, and all 11 of the major S&P 500 sectors closed up on the day. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ also posted gains for the week.

Russian missiles pounded Kyiv and families cowered in shelters on Friday, a day after Russia unleashed a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine in the biggest attack on a European state since World War II.

Investors also were assessing news from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which said that Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in a call that Moscow was willing to hold high-level talks with Ukraine.

Some strategists said that stock selling might have been overdone.

The S&P 500 earlier this week said that it was in a correction when it ended down more than 10 percent from its Jan. 3 record closing high.

“It sure feels a lot more like we’ve really exhausted sentiment in this correction,” said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group in Minneapolis, Minnesota, adding that economic fundamentals and corporate health remain favorable.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 834.92 points, or 2.51 percent, to 34,058.75, the S&P 500 gained 95.95 points, or 2.24 percent, to 4,384.65 and the NASDAQ Composite added 221.04 points, or 1.64 percent, to 13,694.62.

For the week, the Dow was down 0.06 percent, the S&P 500 was up 0.82 percent and the NASDAQ was up 1.08 percent.

The West on Thursday unveiled new sanctions on Russia, while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said the alliance was deploying parts of its combat-ready response force and would continue to send weapons to Ukraine.

“In general, the sanctions are going to have some bite,” but investors seem to be relieved that Washington dismissed the idea of going to war with Russia, Invesco chief global market strategist Kristina Hooper said.

Volatility should remain high in the coming days as events in Ukraine dictate market moves, but focus would eventually turn back to the US Federal Reserve and the outlook for interest rates, Hooper said.

Some strategists said that the sanctions targeted Russia’s banks, but notably left its energy sector largely untouched.

HEALTHCARE

Healthcare gave the S&P 500 its biggest boost.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson climbed 5 percent after a US judge ruled that the drugmaker’s subsidiary could remain in bankruptcy.

The ruling prevented plaintiffs from pursuing 38,000 lawsuits against the company alleging that its baby powder and other talc products cause cancer.

The Cboe Volatility index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, ended down at 27.59.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a ration of 4.29-to-1, while on the NASDAQ, a 2.63-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the NASDAQ Composite recorded 39 new highs and 66 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 12.47 billion shares, compared with the 12.1 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.