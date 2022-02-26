World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUTOMAKERS

SEC probes Musk, brother

US market regulators are investigating whether Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk and his brother contravened insider trading rules in connection with share sales last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The US Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly launched its probe after Kimbal Musk sold US$108 million in Tesla stock last year, just a day before a significant drop in the electric vehicle maker’s share price. Tesla stock value fell sharply after Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking whether he should sell 10 percent of his stake in the company. The probe is to determine whether Elon Musk told his brother, also a member of the Tesla board of directors, that he would post the tweet and whether Kimbal Musk then traded, the Journal reported.

FRANCE

Inflation tops estimates

Inflation accelerated more than expected, complicating the European Central Bank’s efforts to smoothly withdraw stimulus amid economic disruption from Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Consumer prices in the eurozone’s second-largest economy rose 4.1 percent this month from a year earlier, after it oncreased 3.3 percent last month, national statistics agency INSEE said. Economists had forecast a 3.7 percent advance. The inflation report showed energy surging 21 percent, while prices for food, manufacturing goods and services all picked up. Consumer spending shrank 1.5 percent last month from December last year, the agency said. Economists had forecast a 0.8 percent decline. Producer prices rose 22.2 percent annually last month, INSEE said. It confirmed a 0.7 percent expansion in economic output in the fourth quarter of last year.

GERMANY

Economy beats predictions

The economy shrank less than initially reported at the end of last year, with the statistics office citing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the major reason for the revision. Output declined 0.3 percent last quarter, compared with a preliminary reading of minus-0.7 percent. The Bundesbank predicts the economy might also contract in the first three months of this year amid virus-related absence of workers across all sectors. Economists said that trade links between Russia and Ukraine, and Europe’s largest economy are small, leaving energy costs as one of the biggest risks. Inflation is already running higher than 5 percent.

TECHNOLOGY

Dell misses profit forecast

Dell Technologies Inc on Thursday gave a profit forecast and reported quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street estimates, sending shares down as much as 12 percent in extended trading. Profit, excluding some items, would be US$1.25 to US$1.50 per share in the period ending in April, Dell executives said on a conference call. Analysts, on average, projected US$1.52 per share. Earlier, the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of US$1.72 per share, compared with estimates of US$1.94, on a “higher than anticipated” tax rate. Revenue increased 16 percent to US$27.9 billion in the three months ended on Jan. 28, slightly better than analysts’ average projection of US$27.5 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Sales were bolstered by a 26 percent rise in fiscal fourth-quarter revenue from PCs to US$17.3 billion, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said in a statement.