AUTOMAKERS
SEC probes Musk, brother
US market regulators are investigating whether Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk and his brother contravened insider trading rules in connection with share sales last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The US Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly launched its probe after Kimbal Musk sold US$108 million in Tesla stock last year, just a day before a significant drop in the electric vehicle maker’s share price. Tesla stock value fell sharply after Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking whether he should sell 10 percent of his stake in the company. The probe is to determine whether Elon Musk told his brother, also a member of the Tesla board of directors, that he would post the tweet and whether Kimbal Musk then traded, the Journal reported.
FRANCE
Inflation tops estimates
Inflation accelerated more than expected, complicating the European Central Bank’s efforts to smoothly withdraw stimulus amid economic disruption from Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Consumer prices in the eurozone’s second-largest economy rose 4.1 percent this month from a year earlier, after it oncreased 3.3 percent last month, national statistics agency INSEE said. Economists had forecast a 3.7 percent advance. The inflation report showed energy surging 21 percent, while prices for food, manufacturing goods and services all picked up. Consumer spending shrank 1.5 percent last month from December last year, the agency said. Economists had forecast a 0.8 percent decline. Producer prices rose 22.2 percent annually last month, INSEE said. It confirmed a 0.7 percent expansion in economic output in the fourth quarter of last year.
GERMANY
Economy beats predictions
The economy shrank less than initially reported at the end of last year, with the statistics office citing uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the major reason for the revision. Output declined 0.3 percent last quarter, compared with a preliminary reading of minus-0.7 percent. The Bundesbank predicts the economy might also contract in the first three months of this year amid virus-related absence of workers across all sectors. Economists said that trade links between Russia and Ukraine, and Europe’s largest economy are small, leaving energy costs as one of the biggest risks. Inflation is already running higher than 5 percent.
TECHNOLOGY
Dell misses profit forecast
Dell Technologies Inc on Thursday gave a profit forecast and reported quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street estimates, sending shares down as much as 12 percent in extended trading. Profit, excluding some items, would be US$1.25 to US$1.50 per share in the period ending in April, Dell executives said on a conference call. Analysts, on average, projected US$1.52 per share. Earlier, the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of US$1.72 per share, compared with estimates of US$1.94, on a “higher than anticipated” tax rate. Revenue increased 16 percent to US$27.9 billion in the three months ended on Jan. 28, slightly better than analysts’ average projection of US$27.5 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Sales were bolstered by a 26 percent rise in fiscal fourth-quarter revenue from PCs to US$17.3 billion, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said in a statement.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
WAIT AND WATCH: Although Russia is not a major market for Taiwan, many gases necessary for lasers used in chipmaking come from Russia and Ukraine, sources said Large chip companies so far predict limited supply chain disruption from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, thanks to raw material stockpiling and diversified procurement, but some industry sources worry about the longer-term effects. The crisis has hit stocks of tech companies that source or sell globally on fears of further disruptions on the back of a year-long shortage of semiconductor chips. Ukraine supplies more than 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon, critical for lasers used in chipmaking. The gas, a byproduct of Russian steel manufacturing, is purified in Ukraine, market research firm Techcet said. Thirty-five percent of US palladium, used in sensors and memory, among other
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the US. The US said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel — including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists — in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to talk. The standoff between the West and Russia has increased the appeal