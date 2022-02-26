Ukraine conflict adds to supply woes

International companies from cigarette makers to automakers and beverage bottlers are shutting down production in Ukraine as Russian armed forces roll into the country, adding further strain to global supply chains.

Japan Tobacco Inc yesterday said it halted operations at a plant in Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, where it employs 900 people.

Bottling company Coca-Cola HBC shut down operations in the country and sent staff home, joining a growing list of firms — including Carlsberg AS, Nestle SA and AB InBev Efes, a joint venture between Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and Anadolu Efes — to halt local production because of the fighting.

A bartender holds a glass of Carlsberg beer in a bar in St Petersburg, Russia, on June 17, 2014. Warning: Excessive consumption of alcohol can damage your health Photo: Reuters

Russian aggression in Ukraine compounds stresses on supply chains already stretched by restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic and shortages of key components such as microchips.

Transportation of goods from China to Europe will be affected, as shipments pass through the region, said Luca Silva, chief executive officer of pumps and components maker ITT Inc.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Marine and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc said that the Black Sea would be classed as a higher-risk area from next month, likely increasing insurance premiums for shipping goods or transiting through those waters.

Ukrainian and Russian waters in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov on Tuesday last week were added to a list of enhanced-risk zones by the Joint War Committee, which includes representatives from Lloyd’s of London and the International Underwriting Association of London.

“There have been no maritime incidents, but the possibility of a miscalculation is clear,” Lloyd’s said on its Web site.

Companies have been leaning more heavily on rail transport as costs of shipping goods by sea have climbed due to congestion at ports during the pandemic.

Coca-Cola said it enacted “contingency plans that include stopping production in Ukraine, closing our plant and asking colleagues in the country to remain at home and follow local guidance.”

Danish beermaker Carlsberg, which has 1,300 workers in Ukraine, halted operations at two of its three breweries and sent workers home.

Nestle, the world’s largest food company, is temporarily closing three factories.

It has 5,000 workers in the country.

US technology sanctions risk exacerbating a chip shortage among automakers in Russia, which also risk losing vehicle component supplies from the EU, Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research said in a report.

The conflict has implications for automakers globally, too, because Russia is one of the biggest producers of materials used in electric vehicles, as well as petrol and diesel-powered vehicles, the report said.

Russia is the third-largest supplier of nickel in lithium-ion batteries and provides 40 percent of the palladium for catalytic converters, while about 90 percent of US semiconductor-grade neon supplies comes from Ukraine, it said.

“Disruptions to the flow of any of these materials would have a costly effect for automakers around the world, particularly in Europe and North America,” Fitch said.