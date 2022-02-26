Energy supply is not at risk: ministry

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said that Taiwan does not face an imminent risk of supply issues regarding crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), as it has sufficient stores.

The ministry’s comments came after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted concern about supplies, as the escalation in geopolitical tensions could disrupt transportation and the supply of energy commodities.

“Taiwan buys LNG primarily from Qatar, Australia and Indonesia,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told reporters at the legislature in Taipei. “So far, the supply of LNG has been following shipment schedules each month.”

A gas station attendant works in Taipei on Feb. 13. Photo: CNA

Russia is one of the nation’s LNG suppliers, but the supply contract is due to end next month, Wang said.

Taiwan would seek to sign new supply contracts with potential suppliers, or acquire LNG directly from the spot market to fill any gaps, she said.

The ministry does not worry about crude oil disruption, as the nation has enough in storage for public use for 75 days, she said.

“We have quite sufficient storage” of crude oil, Wang said.

However, the invasion would increase energy price volatility, she said.

State-run CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) has built a mechanism to prevent domestic energy prices from running wild, Wang said.

Based on the mechanism, CPC would absorb 50 percent of the increase in costs if the price of local 95 octane unleaded climbs to NT$32.5 per liter, Wang said.

The current price is NT$31.7 per liter.

If the price rises to NT$35 per liter, CPC would absorb 75 percent of the increased cost, she said.

The ministry, which is a member of the Cabinet’s cross-ministerial price stability committee, would closely monitor price trends and respond appropriately, Wang said.