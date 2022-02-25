World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Bank holds interest rates

The Bank of Korea yesterday left interest rates untouched, while pushing up its inflation forecast for the year as it put policy normalization on hold until after a new leadership takes over. The central bank kept its seven-day repurchase rate at 1.25 percent in the last decision overseen by Governor Lee Ju-yeol. The bank sees inflation hitting 3.1 percent this year, sharply up from its earlier 2 percent view. It has raised borrowing costs three times since August last year to contain stronger-than-expected inflation and financial imbalances in the economy.

REAL ESTATE

US home ownership rises

US home ownership in 2020 rose at a historic rate, but a racial gap widened as more black households were priced out, a report released on Wednesday showed. Low interest rates helped fuel a 1.3 percent rise in home ownership in 2020, the biggest annual increase since the US Census Bureau began tracking the data in 1960, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors. Home ownership of black Americans was 43.4 percent in 2020, below 44.2 percent in 2010, although it rose 1.4 percent in 2020 from 2019.

ADVERTISING

WPP posts sales growth

WPP PLC, the world’s largest advertising group, said that client demand for campaigns to justify price rises and maintain their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic would enable it to grow above historic levels and return more cash to investors. The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies surpassed forecasts for its main net sales measurement and expanded its margins last year. The company’s like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs rose 12.1 percent last year, driven by demand in China, the UK and the US. For this year, it forecast growth of about 5 percent.

AIRLINES

Qantas reports A$20bn loss

Australian-based Qantas Airways Ltd yesterday reported a large six-month loss as it weathered global COVID-19-related travel shutdowns, with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 extending its woes. Qantas said it had lost more than A$20 billion (US$14.4 billion) in revenue since the start of the pandemic. The airline said it could see a gradual recovery ahead for flights in the second half of its financial year, which ends on June 30. Qantas said its underlying loss — a closely watched measure of its performance — grew to A$1.28 billion in the six months to Dec. 31 last year from a loss of A$1.01 billion a year earlier. Revenue grew 32 percent year-on-year to A$3.07 billion in the six months to Dec. 31.

AVIATION

Rolls-Royce CEO to quit

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC chief executive officer Warren East is to step down at the end of this year, and the company’s board is to conduct a search for a successor for East, a former technology executive who struggled to make the firm a more efficient operation even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The announcement yesterday came as Rolls-Royce reported it turned a profit last year, spurred by cost cuts implemented by East and a restart of long-distance travel that had eaten into jet-engine revenue. Underlying profit reached ￡414 million (US$556.83 million) for the year, the London-based company said in a statement. Cash burn was better than previously forecast.