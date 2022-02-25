SOUTH KOREA
Bank holds interest rates
The Bank of Korea yesterday left interest rates untouched, while pushing up its inflation forecast for the year as it put policy normalization on hold until after a new leadership takes over. The central bank kept its seven-day repurchase rate at 1.25 percent in the last decision overseen by Governor Lee Ju-yeol. The bank sees inflation hitting 3.1 percent this year, sharply up from its earlier 2 percent view. It has raised borrowing costs three times since August last year to contain stronger-than-expected inflation and financial imbalances in the economy.
REAL ESTATE
US home ownership rises
US home ownership in 2020 rose at a historic rate, but a racial gap widened as more black households were priced out, a report released on Wednesday showed. Low interest rates helped fuel a 1.3 percent rise in home ownership in 2020, the biggest annual increase since the US Census Bureau began tracking the data in 1960, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors. Home ownership of black Americans was 43.4 percent in 2020, below 44.2 percent in 2010, although it rose 1.4 percent in 2020 from 2019.
ADVERTISING
WPP posts sales growth
WPP PLC, the world’s largest advertising group, said that client demand for campaigns to justify price rises and maintain their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic would enable it to grow above historic levels and return more cash to investors. The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies surpassed forecasts for its main net sales measurement and expanded its margins last year. The company’s like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs rose 12.1 percent last year, driven by demand in China, the UK and the US. For this year, it forecast growth of about 5 percent.
AIRLINES
Qantas reports A$20bn loss
Australian-based Qantas Airways Ltd yesterday reported a large six-month loss as it weathered global COVID-19-related travel shutdowns, with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 extending its woes. Qantas said it had lost more than A$20 billion (US$14.4 billion) in revenue since the start of the pandemic. The airline said it could see a gradual recovery ahead for flights in the second half of its financial year, which ends on June 30. Qantas said its underlying loss — a closely watched measure of its performance — grew to A$1.28 billion in the six months to Dec. 31 last year from a loss of A$1.01 billion a year earlier. Revenue grew 32 percent year-on-year to A$3.07 billion in the six months to Dec. 31.
AVIATION
Rolls-Royce CEO to quit
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC chief executive officer Warren East is to step down at the end of this year, and the company’s board is to conduct a search for a successor for East, a former technology executive who struggled to make the firm a more efficient operation even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The announcement yesterday came as Rolls-Royce reported it turned a profit last year, spurred by cost cuts implemented by East and a restart of long-distance travel that had eaten into jet-engine revenue. Underlying profit reached ￡414 million (US$556.83 million) for the year, the London-based company said in a statement. Cash burn was better than previously forecast.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the US. The US said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel — including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists — in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to talk. The standoff between the West and Russia has increased the appeal
SKYROCKETING DEMAND: A 104 Job Bank survey showed that in the fourth quarter, the semiconductor industry experienced a shortage of about 34,000 people per month Taiwan’s semiconductor industry in the fourth quarter of last year faced its most serious talent shortage in seven years, as it raced to increase production to meet soaring demand, a survey released last week by 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) found. The survey showed that in the October-to-December period, the semiconductor industry faced a shortage of about 34,000 people per month, translating into 3.7 offers per jobseeker in December, compared with 2.6 offers in December 2020 and 2.3 offers in December 2019. Across all sectors of the job market, there were on average 1.7 offers per applicant in December, up from 1.3 offers