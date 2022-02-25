Europe’s wind power trade association yesterday called for more permits to build new wind farms, which it said had been slowed by bottlenecks in granting permissions, despite growing demand for green power.
“The lack of permitted projects is in many countries leading to a situation where the developers are bidding the lowest possible price into the auctions, and it’s very difficult to build turbines at those prices,” WindEurope chief executive Giles Dickson said.
The EU has set a target to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 55 percent by 2030, which would mean renewable sources in its energy generation should increase to 40 percent.
Photo: Reuters
To achieve that it needs 30 gigawatts (GW) of new wind capacity to be installed every year, but only 11GW was built last year and the annual amount is expected to be 18GW for the coming five years, WindEurope said in its annual report.
Surging demand for wind power, technological progress and competition among turbine makers has driven down the level of subsidies governments pay to get projects built, while some countries have awarded tenders without any price support.
Lower prices and increased competition, in tandem with higher costs stemming from a supply chain crunch and high prices for raw materials such as steel, have squeezed margins and forced manufacturers to hike prices and shed jobs.
“We got five wind turbine manufacturers in Europe and only one of them is making money today,” Dickson said.
European turbine manufacturers Enercon GmbH, GE Renewable Energy, Nordex SE, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA and Vestas Wind Systems A/S had together with WindEurope written to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, warning her of the “poor health” of the European wind supply chain.
Chief executives from the companies also warned Von der Leyen that they would lose more business to Chinese rivals unless governments speed up their approvals of new projects.
“The European wind energy industry is going through unprecedented tough times, closing factories and halting investments in the EU — just when we should be growing,” the companies wrote. “We are losing ground as Chinese manufacturers expand across Asia, South America and Africa. And China is starting to win orders to build wind farms in Europe.”
The EU’s 11GW of added wind farms last year is less than one-quarter of the amount installed in China, as the world’s biggest user of renewable power reached record levels of deployment.
“The small size of the market is really hurting the supply chain,” the letter said.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
