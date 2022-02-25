China crackdown chips away at HKEX profits

AFP, HONG KONG





Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator yesterday posted HK$12.5 billion (US$1.6 billion) for last year, but also registered its worst quarterly earnings in two years as China’s crackdown on a host of business sectors hit trading and company debuts.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) said its profits last year rose by 9 percent from the year before, thanks to a record first quarter.

“HKEX had a strong year in 2021, despite a turbulent macro backdrop and the ongoing [COVID-19] pandemic,” HKEX chief executive Nicolas Aguzin said.

A man talks on a cellphone next to a sign showing the numbers for the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: AFP

HKEX also broke records in cash market turnover, and in its “stock connect” and “bond connect” programs, which allow international investors to access Shenzhen and Shanghai markets, Aguzin said.

Buoyed by listings of major Chinese companies, Hong Kong’s stock exchange started strong last year, but later underperformed, with profits dropping in the three subsequent quarters.

HKEX had a net income of HK$2.67 billion in the last three months of last year, representing an 8.6 percent drop year-on-year.

China’s regulatory crackdown on the property and technology sectors last year roiled markets, wiping billions from company values and preventing a number of major corporations from listing in the finance hub.

Bloomberg News said that Hong Kong is no longer in the global top three destinations for initial public offerings.

It is also in the throes of its worst COVID-19 outbreak, deepening the territory’s economic woes and international isolation.

This year, HKEX would be affected by “uncertainty surrounding the pandemic recovery, ongoing geopolitical risks, restrictions on travel and upcoming interest rate hikes,” HKEX chairwoman Laura Cha (史美倫) said in a statement.

HKEX also reported a 10 percent increase in core business revenue last year, driven by high trading and clearing fees.

Average daily turnover of cash equities rose by 32 percent last year. In October, Hong Kong’s stock exchange made it easier for international investors to bet on mainland China’s futures market, something which used to be monopolized by Singapore.

HKEX also announced in December that it would allow the listing of special purpose acquisition companies, a popular investment vehicle, months after Singapore announced the same.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said in his Wednesday budget speech that the territory’s stock exchange and the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission are reviewing listing reforms.

The proposed measure is intended to help “large-scale advanced technology enterprises,” which require substantial capital for research and development, but are not qualified for listing under current rules, Chan said.