SEMICONDUCTORS

Nanya dividend approved

DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$3.7 per share. That represents about a 50 percent payout ratio based on the company’s earnings per share last year of NT$7.4. The board also approved capital spending capped at NT$28.4 billion (US$1.01 billion) to produce 10-nanometer memory chips, construct a new fab, and for research and development, Nanya said in a statement. Chips in the 10-nanometer class are made using process technologies of 10 to 20 nanometers. The board also agreed to the allocation of NT$1.55 billion for employee bonuses, Nanya said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

WT expects sales slide

Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it expects consolidated revenue of between NT$115 billion and NT$121 billion this quarter, down 6.2 percent to 10.8 percent from NT$129 billion last quarter due to seasonal factors. However, the projection for this quarter is up about 21 percent from a year earlier, WT Microelectronics said. Operating margin is likely to be 2.25 to 2.45 percent this quarter, compared with 2.28 percent last quarter, the company said. Net profit is forecast to be NT$1.91 billion to NT$2.19 billion, or earnings per share of NT$2.34 to NT$2.68, after it posted net profit of NT$2.11 billion, or NT$2.63 per share, last quarter, it said. For the whole of last year, WT Microelectronics’ net profit was NT$7.92 billion, up 109 percent from NT$3.8 billion a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$9.96.

RESTAURANTS

Hi-Lai profit falls

Restaurant operator Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食) yesterday reported net profit of NT$75 million for last year, or earnings per share of NT$2.01. That was down from the NT$7.51 per share in 2020, with sales falling 15.29 percent year-on-year to NT$2.46 billion due to the government’s on-site dining and drinking restrictions amid a COVID-19 alert. This year, continued recovery momentum is expected for domestic food and beverage services as restrictions ease and more people feel comfortable going out, Hi-Lai Foods said. It is to continue store expansions, improvements to e-commerce operations, and launching more prepared food and frozen food products to create more room for profit growth and offer steady returns to shareholders, the company said.

RESEARCH

Clarivate honors ITRI

Clarivate has named the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工業技術研究院) on its Top 100 Global Innovators list for the sixth time and for the fifth consecutive year, making it the most decorated research institution in Asia, ITRI said in a statement yesterday. The institute, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission and the Paris-based National Centre for Scientific Research were the only three state-sponsored research organizations recognized this year, the annual list showed. “Being named as a Top 100 Global Innovator illustrates ITRI’s consistent high performance and scale in innovation,” ITRI president Edwin Liu (劉文雄) said in the statement. This year is the 11th edition of the Clarivate report, which includes honorees from 12 countries and regions. Companies such as 3M Co, Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) are also on the list.