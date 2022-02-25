SEMICONDUCTORS
Nanya dividend approved
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$3.7 per share. That represents about a 50 percent payout ratio based on the company’s earnings per share last year of NT$7.4. The board also approved capital spending capped at NT$28.4 billion (US$1.01 billion) to produce 10-nanometer memory chips, construct a new fab, and for research and development, Nanya said in a statement. Chips in the 10-nanometer class are made using process technologies of 10 to 20 nanometers. The board also agreed to the allocation of NT$1.55 billion for employee bonuses, Nanya said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
WT expects sales slide
Semiconductor components distributor WT Microelectronics Co (文曄科技) yesterday said it expects consolidated revenue of between NT$115 billion and NT$121 billion this quarter, down 6.2 percent to 10.8 percent from NT$129 billion last quarter due to seasonal factors. However, the projection for this quarter is up about 21 percent from a year earlier, WT Microelectronics said. Operating margin is likely to be 2.25 to 2.45 percent this quarter, compared with 2.28 percent last quarter, the company said. Net profit is forecast to be NT$1.91 billion to NT$2.19 billion, or earnings per share of NT$2.34 to NT$2.68, after it posted net profit of NT$2.11 billion, or NT$2.63 per share, last quarter, it said. For the whole of last year, WT Microelectronics’ net profit was NT$7.92 billion, up 109 percent from NT$3.8 billion a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$9.96.
RESTAURANTS
Hi-Lai profit falls
Restaurant operator Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食) yesterday reported net profit of NT$75 million for last year, or earnings per share of NT$2.01. That was down from the NT$7.51 per share in 2020, with sales falling 15.29 percent year-on-year to NT$2.46 billion due to the government’s on-site dining and drinking restrictions amid a COVID-19 alert. This year, continued recovery momentum is expected for domestic food and beverage services as restrictions ease and more people feel comfortable going out, Hi-Lai Foods said. It is to continue store expansions, improvements to e-commerce operations, and launching more prepared food and frozen food products to create more room for profit growth and offer steady returns to shareholders, the company said.
RESEARCH
Clarivate honors ITRI
Clarivate has named the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工業技術研究院) on its Top 100 Global Innovators list for the sixth time and for the fifth consecutive year, making it the most decorated research institution in Asia, ITRI said in a statement yesterday. The institute, the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission and the Paris-based National Centre for Scientific Research were the only three state-sponsored research organizations recognized this year, the annual list showed. “Being named as a Top 100 Global Innovator illustrates ITRI’s consistent high performance and scale in innovation,” ITRI president Edwin Liu (劉文雄) said in the statement. This year is the 11th edition of the Clarivate report, which includes honorees from 12 countries and regions. Companies such as 3M Co, Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) are also on the list.
Micron Technology Inc, the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the US, said that the growing crisis in Ukraine highlighted the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain. Some of the gases used in the production of chips come from the country, which the US says Russia is invading. “For Micron, we have a small part of our noble gases coming from Ukraine and, of course, we carry large inventory, but more importantly have multiple sources of supply,” Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said, referring to a group of nonreactive gases such as neon. “While we continue to monitor
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the US. The US said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel — including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists — in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to talk. The standoff between the West and Russia has increased the appeal
SKYROCKETING DEMAND: A 104 Job Bank survey showed that in the fourth quarter, the semiconductor industry experienced a shortage of about 34,000 people per month Taiwan’s semiconductor industry in the fourth quarter of last year faced its most serious talent shortage in seven years, as it raced to increase production to meet soaring demand, a survey released last week by 104 Job Bank (104人力銀行) found. The survey showed that in the October-to-December period, the semiconductor industry faced a shortage of about 34,000 people per month, translating into 3.7 offers per jobseeker in December, compared with 2.6 offers in December 2020 and 2.3 offers in December 2019. Across all sectors of the job market, there were on average 1.7 offers per applicant in December, up from 1.3 offers