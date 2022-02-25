The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) yesterday raised its forecast for GDP growth this year to 4.42 percent, saying that exports and private investment would expand faster, while private consumption would recover.
The upward revision from 4.15 percent estimated in November last year came after the nation’s economy expanded 6.45 percent last year, better than 6.28 percent indicated in an advanced report last month.
A military conflict between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely to have significant effects on Taiwan, as the world’s demand for chips remains solid and the nation’s trade with either country is small, DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said.
“We believe exports and private investments would fare better this year,” based on guidance provided by major local tech firms, Chu said.
Taiwan is home to the world’s largest electronics suppliers, and major semiconductor companies have unveiled capital expenditures for this year that exceed market expectations.
Exports are expected to rise 9.69 percent, driven by demand for devices used in 5G technology, electric vehicles, high-performance computing and Internet of Things applications, the agency said in a report.
The nation would benefit from exports of goods and services, as the government is to ease travel restrictions later this year, allowing exports to grow 5.53 percent, or 2.14 percentage points higher than the previous projection, Chu said.
Imports are to gain 9.57 percent, as firms acquire capital equipment to meet capacity expansion needs and maintain tech leadership positions, he said.
Non-tech companies are expected to develop green energy sources, lending support to private investment, he added.
Soaring agricultural and industrial raw material prices would deepen imported inflationary pressures, giving imports a 5.48 percent boost, which is 3.15 percentage points higher than earlier forecast, he said.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could further increase international oil and grain prices, as they are major suppliers, but the agency’s projection did not factor in risks linked to the conflict, Chu said.
DGBAS expects the consumer price index to rise 1.93 percent this year, but the gauge might stay above the 2 percent alarm mark this quarter, he said, adding that it would start to moderate from the second quarter, as an unfavorable base effect fades.
Consumer prices are relatively stable compared with other countries, Chu said.
Private consumption might increase 5.1 percent this year, down 0.26 percentage points from the agency’s earlier prediction, as infections of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 weigh on the pace of recovery, DGBAS said.
