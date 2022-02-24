SINGAPORE
Inflation nears decade high
Core inflation accelerated for a seventh month to the fastest in almost a decade amid expectations that the central bank would in April again tighten its monetary policy. The central bank’s core consumer price index (CPI) — which excludes private transport and accommodation costs — advanced 2.4 percent last month, the most since September 2012. Food and energy drove the increases, along with slower-than-expected price declines for retail goods, the Monetary Authority and the Ministry of Trade and Industry yesterday said in a joint statement. They reiterated an outlook that core CPI could reach 3 percent in the middle of the year before easing.
FRANCE
Business climate rebounds
The business climate this month rebounded significantly after two months of decline linked to restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the national statistics agency INSEE said yesterday. The composite indicator for the major sectors of the economy rose by five points to 112, far above the long-term average, as well as the 105 points reported before the COVID-19 pandemic, INSEE said. The improvement came largely from the service industry and “is mainly linked to the optimism of business leaders concerning both the global outlook for the sector and their own activity for the next three months,” it added.
NEW ZEALAND
Cash rate raised to 1 percent
The central bank yesterday raised interest rates for a third straight meeting and signaled that it would need to increase further than previously expected to contain inflation, sending bond yields and the currency higher. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Monetary Policy Committee increased the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 1 percent. New forecasts published by the central bank showed the cash rate climbing to 2.5 percent over the next 12 months and peaking at about 3.25 percent at the end of next year. In November last year, the central bank forecast a peak of about 2.5 percent.
UKRAINE
IMF touts virtual mission
The IMF yesterday announced that it would start a virtual mission to the country, which, if successful, would pave the way for the country to get more aid to shore up its economy after its standoff with Russia escalated. IMF officials would start an online review of their program with the eastern European nation, the Washington-based lender said in a statement. At stake is US$700 million in disbursements the government in Kyiv expects to receive after the mission is completed. The IMF and Ukraine signed a US$5 billion loan program in 2020, extending it to June this year.
UNITED STATES
Real-estate prices surge
Home prices last year saw their biggest increase in at least 34 years, data released on Tuesday showed, as buyers spent the year snapping up homes and builders struggled to keep up. Home prices surged 18.8 percent last year, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price index, the biggest jump in its existence and much more than the 10.4 percent jump in 2020. The US real-estate market last year saw the most existing homes sold in 15 years, with sales topping 6 million even as supply sunk to an all-time low by the end of the year.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the US. The US said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel — including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists — in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to talk. The standoff between the West and Russia has increased the appeal