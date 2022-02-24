World Business Quick Take

SINGAPORE

Inflation nears decade high

Core inflation accelerated for a seventh month to the fastest in almost a decade amid expectations that the central bank would in April again tighten its monetary policy. The central bank’s core consumer price index (CPI) — which excludes private transport and accommodation costs — advanced 2.4 percent last month, the most since September 2012. Food and energy drove the increases, along with slower-than-expected price declines for retail goods, the Monetary Authority and the Ministry of Trade and Industry yesterday said in a joint statement. They reiterated an outlook that core CPI could reach 3 percent in the middle of the year before easing.

FRANCE

Business climate rebounds

The business climate this month rebounded significantly after two months of decline linked to restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the national statistics agency INSEE said yesterday. The composite indicator for the major sectors of the economy rose by five points to 112, far above the long-term average, as well as the 105 points reported before the COVID-19 pandemic, INSEE said. The improvement came largely from the service industry and “is mainly linked to the optimism of business leaders concerning both the global outlook for the sector and their own activity for the next three months,” it added.

NEW ZEALAND

Cash rate raised to 1 percent

The central bank yesterday raised interest rates for a third straight meeting and signaled that it would need to increase further than previously expected to contain inflation, sending bond yields and the currency higher. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Monetary Policy Committee increased the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 1 percent. New forecasts published by the central bank showed the cash rate climbing to 2.5 percent over the next 12 months and peaking at about 3.25 percent at the end of next year. In November last year, the central bank forecast a peak of about 2.5 percent.

UKRAINE

IMF touts virtual mission

The IMF yesterday announced that it would start a virtual mission to the country, which, if successful, would pave the way for the country to get more aid to shore up its economy after its standoff with Russia escalated. IMF officials would start an online review of their program with the eastern European nation, the Washington-based lender said in a statement. At stake is US$700 million in disbursements the government in Kyiv expects to receive after the mission is completed. The IMF and Ukraine signed a US$5 billion loan program in 2020, extending it to June this year.

UNITED STATES

Real-estate prices surge

Home prices last year saw their biggest increase in at least 34 years, data released on Tuesday showed, as buyers spent the year snapping up homes and builders struggled to keep up. Home prices surged 18.8 percent last year, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price index, the biggest jump in its existence and much more than the 10.4 percent jump in 2020. The US real-estate market last year saw the most existing homes sold in 15 years, with sales topping 6 million even as supply sunk to an all-time low by the end of the year.