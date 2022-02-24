Taiwan Business Quick Take







EQUITIES

TAIEX makes a comeback

The TAIEX made a moderate comeback to close above 18,000 points yesterday, after tumbling a day earlier amid concerns over geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Transportation led the rebound with buying across the sector, while the bellwether electronics sector came out of the doldrums, led by select large-cap semiconductor stocks. The TAIEX closed up 86.44 points, or 0.48 percent, at 18,055.73, after moving between 17,954.75 and 18,109.28. Turnover totaled NT$268.988 billion (US$9.65 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$12.18 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The TAIEX might face stiff technical resistance ahead of 18,150 if a rebound continues, analysts said.

ECONOMY

TIER downplays sanctions

Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the effect of Western sanctions on Russia over its moves to recognize the independence of regions in Ukraine and send in troops would not have a large effect on global finances. However, a full-scale invasion by Russia could drive up the price of bulk agricultural goods, such as wheat and corn, of which Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s major suppliers, Chang said. The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said that the crisis in Ukraine could have a knock-on effect on retail prices and inflation in Taiwan. Annual headline consumer price index (CPI) growth was 2.84 percent last month, a nearly nine-year high, while core CPI growth quickened to a 13-year high of 2.42 percent, the DGBAS reported on Feb. 11.

TELECOMS

Chunghwa approves dividend

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), which is 35 percent owned by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, yesterday said that its board of directors approved the distribution of a NT$4.608 per common share cash dividend, the highest in about four years. That represented a payout ratio of about 100 percent of the telecom’s earnings per share of NT$4.61 last year. The company is to pay NT$35.75 billion in cash dividends. The distribution proposal is subject to approval of shareholders at the company’s annual meeting on May 27, it said. Chunghwa also provided its financial guidance for this year, expecting sales of NT$212.8 billion to NT$214 billion, and net profit of NT$34.11 billion to NT$36.04 billion, or earnings per share of NT$4.4 to NT$4.65.

INSTRUMENTS

Chroma dividend announced

Chroma ATE Inc (致茂電子), which provides electronic test and measurement solutions for commercial, automotive, military and government industries, yesterday said that its board of directors agreed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$7 per share after the company reported net profit increased 80 percent year-on-year to NT$4.179 billion last year, or earnings per share of NT$9.96. The proposed cash dividend suggests a payout ratio of 70.28 percent and a dividend yield of 3.58 percent based on the closing price of the company’s shares at NT$195.5 in Taipei trading yesterday. Chroma ATE said rising demand for its services boosted last year’s profit, with sales increasing 13 percent from a year earlier to NT$17.58 billion, a company record. However, raw material shortages remain an issue for the industry, with the problem expected to continue for the first half of this year, before gradually easing in the second half, it said.