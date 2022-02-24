EQUITIES
TAIEX makes a comeback
The TAIEX made a moderate comeback to close above 18,000 points yesterday, after tumbling a day earlier amid concerns over geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Transportation led the rebound with buying across the sector, while the bellwether electronics sector came out of the doldrums, led by select large-cap semiconductor stocks. The TAIEX closed up 86.44 points, or 0.48 percent, at 18,055.73, after moving between 17,954.75 and 18,109.28. Turnover totaled NT$268.988 billion (US$9.65 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$12.18 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The TAIEX might face stiff technical resistance ahead of 18,150 if a rebound continues, analysts said.
ECONOMY
TIER downplays sanctions
Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the effect of Western sanctions on Russia over its moves to recognize the independence of regions in Ukraine and send in troops would not have a large effect on global finances. However, a full-scale invasion by Russia could drive up the price of bulk agricultural goods, such as wheat and corn, of which Russia and Ukraine are two of the world’s major suppliers, Chang said. The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said that the crisis in Ukraine could have a knock-on effect on retail prices and inflation in Taiwan. Annual headline consumer price index (CPI) growth was 2.84 percent last month, a nearly nine-year high, while core CPI growth quickened to a 13-year high of 2.42 percent, the DGBAS reported on Feb. 11.
TELECOMS
Chunghwa approves dividend
Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), which is 35 percent owned by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, yesterday said that its board of directors approved the distribution of a NT$4.608 per common share cash dividend, the highest in about four years. That represented a payout ratio of about 100 percent of the telecom’s earnings per share of NT$4.61 last year. The company is to pay NT$35.75 billion in cash dividends. The distribution proposal is subject to approval of shareholders at the company’s annual meeting on May 27, it said. Chunghwa also provided its financial guidance for this year, expecting sales of NT$212.8 billion to NT$214 billion, and net profit of NT$34.11 billion to NT$36.04 billion, or earnings per share of NT$4.4 to NT$4.65.
INSTRUMENTS
Chroma dividend announced
Chroma ATE Inc (致茂電子), which provides electronic test and measurement solutions for commercial, automotive, military and government industries, yesterday said that its board of directors agreed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$7 per share after the company reported net profit increased 80 percent year-on-year to NT$4.179 billion last year, or earnings per share of NT$9.96. The proposed cash dividend suggests a payout ratio of 70.28 percent and a dividend yield of 3.58 percent based on the closing price of the company’s shares at NT$195.5 in Taipei trading yesterday. Chroma ATE said rising demand for its services boosted last year’s profit, with sales increasing 13 percent from a year earlier to NT$17.58 billion, a company record. However, raw material shortages remain an issue for the industry, with the problem expected to continue for the first half of this year, before gradually easing in the second half, it said.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the US. The US said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel — including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists — in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to talk. The standoff between the West and Russia has increased the appeal