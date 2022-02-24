FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子) yesterday posted a record NT$6.11 billion (US$219.12 million) in net profit for last year, attributing it to price increases.
The supplier of drivers and touch display driver ICs used in flat panels said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that last year’s net profit was three times the company’s stock value of NT$2.16 billion.
Benefitting from robust demand, earnings per share were NT$30.23 last year, FocalTech said.
Last year’s strong showing compared with its 2020 net profit of NT$1.01 billion, with earnings per share of NT$3.97, it said.
Gross margin soared to 48.79 percent last year, from 24.86 percent the previous year, while consolidated revenue soared 59.35 percent to NT$21.99 billion from NT$13.8 billion in 2020, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker said.
In a separate filing, FocalTech said that its board of directors has approved a share buyback program, as it is planning to reward employees by repurchasing their shares.
The company would repurchase 4 million shares, accounting for 1.85 percent of its total shares, at NT$103 to NT$231, it said, adding that it is seeking to complete the program by April 23.
The company is to publish detailed financial figures and reveal its business outlook for the current quarter at an investors’ conference today, it said.
Three months ago, FocalTech said that some of its products were affected by severe shortages, although smartphone sales would curtail demand for its chips.
After several quarters of price increases, FocalTech said the uptrend would be coming to an end.
However, manufacturing costs would continue to rise due to constant increases of foundry prices, adding pressure to its gross margin, the company said.
FocalTech is diversifying its product lineup to minimize risks, it said, adding that it expects to ship its first drivers and touch display driver ICs used in vehicle AMOLED displays this year.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield
Gold was little changed near an eight-month high as traders assessed heightened tensions over Ukraine ahead of an expected meeting next week between Russia and the US. The US said Russia has massed as many as 190,000 personnel — including troops, National Guard units and Russian-backed separatists — in and around Ukraine in what it called the most significant military mobilization since World War II. Russia has repeatedly denied it plans to attack. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov have agreed to talk. The standoff between the West and Russia has increased the appeal