CHINA
More tax cuts planned
Beijing is planning more tax cuts this year than last year and pledged to step up support to struggling local governments to compensate for weaker revenue, Minister of Finance Liu Kun (劉昆) said yesterday. “Transfer payments by the central government to regional governments will increase by a large margin this year,” Liu said, without providing more details. The government granted 1.1 trillion yuan (US$173 billion) in tax breaks last year, with Liu saying that the amount would rise further this year.
AIRLINES
SAS seeks new capital
SAS AB yesterday said it would launch a new transformation program and look to raise new capital after reporting a wider quarterly loss than a year earlier. The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported a loss before tax of 2.60 billion kronor (US$275 million) for the November-to-January quarter after posting a loss of 1.92 billion kronor a year earlier. SAS said it would fully transform its business, aiming to save 7.5 billion kronor a year.
EQUITIES
Exchange to buy TORA
London Stock Exchange Group agreed to buy cloud-based technology provider TORA for US$325 million, the British stock exchange operator said yesterday, adding the rapidly growing digital assets class to its trading capabilities. The potential acquisition of TORA — which supports customers trading multiple asset classes, including equities, fixed income and digital assets across global markets — is expected to close in the second half of this year.
AUTOMAKERS
Ship fire losses tallied
A cargo ship carrying about 4,000 Volkswagen AG vehicles that caught fire last week could cost the automaker at least US$155 million, a risk-modeling company’s estimate showed. Of the roughly US$438 million total value of goods aboard the Felicity Ace, which went up in flames off the coast of Portugal’s Azores Islands, Russell Group said on Monday it estimates there are US$401 million of vehicles. VW group had Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini models on the vessel. Russell Group estimates automakers other than VW might have lost about US$246 million of vehicles.
GEMSTONES
Diamond sales surge
Botswana’s state-run diamond trader reported record revenue last year with sales surging almost fivefold after imports from the US recovered from a slowdown amid COVID-19 restrictions. Okavango Diamond Co sold US$963 million of rough diamonds last year, company spokesman Dennis Tlaang said. The revenue was the most since the company began operations in 2012, Tlaang said. Sales might rise further this year after De Beers pushed through one of its most aggressive diamond price increases in the past few years, he said.
SRI LANKA
Inflation hits new record
Inflation hit a record for the fourth consecutive month, official data showed yesterday as an economic crisis driven by a crippling foreign exchange shortage worsens. The National Consumer Price Index rose 16.8 percent last month from a year earlier, the fourth consecutive record rise and more than double October’s figure of 8.3 percent. The record highs came as the nation struggles to find dollars to finance imports including food, fuel and medicine.
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
INVESTOR OPINION: Gogoro’s new business model is almost like Android, as the firm is partnering with other vehicle makers, Engine No. 1 portfolio manager Edward Sun said Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday said it is on track to debut its shares on the NASDAQ by the end of this quarter through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp. The Taoyuan-based electric scooter maker and battery swapping service provider made the comments after it gained Hero Motocorp, Engine No. 1 and other investors in the middle of last month, raising its oversubscribed private investment in public equity from US$257 million to US$285 million. “We are working through due diligence for [the US Securities and Exchange Commission]. We should complete it, we hope, in the first week of March,”
INCENTIVE PROGRAM: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to boost the share of manufacturing in the economy and reverse a slowdown due to COVID-19 India has received US$20.5 billion in proposals from five companies to construct local semiconductor and display fabrication facilities, a government statement said on Saturday. Companies, including Vedanta Ltd in joint venture with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte Ltd and India Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (ISMC) have proposed investments of US$13.6 billion for manufacturing the chips, which are used in a wide array of products ranging from 5G devices to electric vehicles. The three proposals are seeking US$5.6 billion in support from the federal government under its incentive plan. “Despite aggressive timelines for submission of applications in this greenfield