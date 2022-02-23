World Business Quick Take

Agencie





CHINA

More tax cuts planned

Beijing is planning more tax cuts this year than last year and pledged to step up support to struggling local governments to compensate for weaker revenue, Minister of Finance Liu Kun (劉昆) said yesterday. “Transfer payments by the central government to regional governments will increase by a large margin this year,” Liu said, without providing more details. The government granted 1.1 trillion yuan (US$173 billion) in tax breaks last year, with Liu saying that the amount would rise further this year.

AIRLINES

SAS seeks new capital

SAS AB yesterday said it would launch a new transformation program and look to raise new capital after reporting a wider quarterly loss than a year earlier. The airline, which is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark, reported a loss before tax of 2.60 billion kronor (US$275 million) for the November-to-January quarter after posting a loss of 1.92 billion kronor a year earlier. SAS said it would fully transform its business, aiming to save 7.5 billion kronor a year.

EQUITIES

Exchange to buy TORA

London Stock Exchange Group agreed to buy cloud-based technology provider TORA for US$325 million, the British stock exchange operator said yesterday, adding the rapidly growing digital assets class to its trading capabilities. The potential acquisition of TORA — which supports customers trading multiple asset classes, including equities, fixed income and digital assets across global markets — is expected to close in the second half of this year.

AUTOMAKERS

Ship fire losses tallied

A cargo ship carrying about 4,000 Volkswagen AG vehicles that caught fire last week could cost the automaker at least US$155 million, a risk-modeling company’s estimate showed. Of the roughly US$438 million total value of goods aboard the Felicity Ace, which went up in flames off the coast of Portugal’s Azores Islands, Russell Group said on Monday it estimates there are US$401 million of vehicles. VW group had Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini models on the vessel. Russell Group estimates automakers other than VW might have lost about US$246 million of vehicles.

GEMSTONES

Diamond sales surge

Botswana’s state-run diamond trader reported record revenue last year with sales surging almost fivefold after imports from the US recovered from a slowdown amid COVID-19 restrictions. Okavango Diamond Co sold US$963 million of rough diamonds last year, company spokesman Dennis Tlaang said. The revenue was the most since the company began operations in 2012, Tlaang said. Sales might rise further this year after De Beers pushed through one of its most aggressive diamond price increases in the past few years, he said.

SRI LANKA

Inflation hits new record

Inflation hit a record for the fourth consecutive month, official data showed yesterday as an economic crisis driven by a crippling foreign exchange shortage worsens. The National Consumer Price Index rose 16.8 percent last month from a year earlier, the fourth consecutive record rise and more than double October’s figure of 8.3 percent. The record highs came as the nation struggles to find dollars to finance imports including food, fuel and medicine.