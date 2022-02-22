Australia’s largest energy firm and biggest carbon emitter AGL Energy Ltd yesterday rejected a takeover bid from green-minded tech billionaire Mike Cannon Brookes, who planned to shutter the firm’s coal-fired power plants.
Atlassian cofounder Cannon Brookes had teamed up with Brookfield Asset Management Inc to offer US$5.8 billion for the electricity production and distribution firm with a view to shutting major coal power plants 15 years early.
Cannon Brookes has long been vocal in his criticism of the Australian government’s pro-coal policies and the energy industry’s lack of ambitious climate goals.
Photo: Reuters
The bid would have seen AGL move much more rapidly to decarbonization, including by shutting coal power plants by 2030 — rather than 2045 as currently planned.
However, AGL’s board decided that the unsolicited offer, which priced the firm at 4.7 percent more than Friday’s closing stock price of A$7.16, undervalued the company and was “not in the best interests” of shareholders.
Cannon Brookes said that the decision was “disappointing,” but he vowed to press ahead with efforts to acquire the firm.
“I’ve long said that decarbonization is the greatest economic opportunity facing Australia, but it requires vision and action,” he Australian Broadcasting Corp.
He said the takeover could benefit AGL’s 4.5 million customers and the environment.
“We strongly believe it will result in lower bills for consumers, we can fund this transition ourselves and we can build out the replacement capacity,” he said.
“We’ll create far more jobs ... and obviously the emissions are far lower,” he added. “AGL is the largest emitter in the country, it represents over 8 percent of Australia’s emissions.”
Despite widespread support for climate action, Australia’s conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dragged his feet on emissions targets and pledged taxpayer cash to fund new fossil-fuel projects — despite experts saying they are no longer economically viable.
Several coal mines and plants are also located in fiercely contested electoral seats, meaning both the government and the opposition Labor Party have tried to avoid irking coal-backing voters.
However, the market is increasingly leaving them and politicians in Canberra behind.
AGL rival Origin Energy Ltd has decided to shut Australia’s largest coal-fired power plant in 2025 — several years sooner than planned — saying that the facility is no longer viable given the low cost of renewables.
Origin Energy told investors that the “influx of renewables” was “undermining the economics” of the vast decades-old Eraring plant just north of Sydney.
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
BANK OPERATIONS: The firm said that its flagship unit would enlarge its assets mainly through organic growth, but it would also look for good M&A targets E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) aims to double its assets to NT$6 trillion (US$215.12 billion) in the next decade and hopes to boost its financial metrics via digitalization, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday. Its flagship unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), launched in 1992, took 18 years to acquire NT$1 trillion of assets, seven years to reach NT$2 trillion and another three-and-a-half years to hit NT$3 trillion, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said. “It seems that the pace [of asset accumulation] is faster,” Huang said. “We hope to add another NT$3 trillion in assets in the