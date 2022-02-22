Thailand’s economy grew faster than expected last quarter, buoyed by rising exports and tourist arrivals, firming its recovery as it faces risks this year from inflation and the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
GDP during the October-to-December quarter rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier, the Thai National Economic and Social Development Council said yesterday.
That beat the median growth estimate of 0.8 percent in a Bloomberg survey, and compares with the prior quarter’s revised 0.2 percent contraction.
Photo: Bloomberg
The council maintained its 3.5 to 4.5 percent GDP expansion outlook for this year, while raising its headline inflation forecast to 1.5 to 2.5 percent, from 0.9 to 1.9 percent it forecast in November last year.
Growth this year would be supported by rising demand as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease and vaccinations continue, as well as a recovery in the tourism sector, government spending and external demand amid continued global growth, council secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan told a briefing, adding that inflation would be a key pressure this year.
As part of its “living with COVID” strategy, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government has gradually relaxed restrictions to boost the economy, which had the slowest growth in Southeast Asia last year. Rising price pressures — which last month exceeded the central bank’s inflation target for the first time since April last year — and the Omicron wave have raised concerns about the recovery this year.
The economy grew 1.6 percent last year, rebounding from a revised 6.2 percent contraction in 2020. Economists had forecast 1.2 percent growth last year.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, GDP rose 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, when it fell a revised 0.9 percent, the council said.
The consumer price index rose 3.23 percent last month, above the Bank of Thailand’s 1 to 3 percent target.
The central bank, which earlier this month held its benchmark interest rate at a record low for a 14th straight meeting, said average headline inflation this year is likely to exceed its 1.7 percent forecast.
A tourism revival might help jump-start the economy after the government reopened the country’s borders in November last year. Thailand welcomed 230,497 tourists in December, the highest monthly figure since March 2020, at the start of the pandemic.
Still, the total of 427,869 foreign visitors last year was a fraction of the 40 million in 2019, when the tourism industry generated revenue of more than US$60 billion.
“The pace of Thailand’s economic recovery over the coming year will largely depend on how quickly tourists return,” Capital Economics Ltd senior Asia economist Gareth Leather said in a note. “While we expect a sustained recovery in the tourism sector to get underway this year, arrivals will still be far fewer than pre-pandemic, meaning the overall economic recovery will remain weak.”
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
BANK OPERATIONS: The firm said that its flagship unit would enlarge its assets mainly through organic growth, but it would also look for good M&A targets E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) aims to double its assets to NT$6 trillion (US$215.12 billion) in the next decade and hopes to boost its financial metrics via digitalization, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday. Its flagship unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), launched in 1992, took 18 years to acquire NT$1 trillion of assets, seven years to reach NT$2 trillion and another three-and-a-half years to hit NT$3 trillion, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said. “It seems that the pace [of asset accumulation] is faster,” Huang said. “We hope to add another NT$3 trillion in assets in the