Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Foreigners sell NT$6.31bn

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$6.31 billion (US$226.73 million) of local shares after buying a net NT$15.5 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$28.48 billion of local shares from the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares foreign investors sold were Innolux Corp (群創), United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), while the top three bought were Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子), China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) and Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the exchange said. The market cap of shares held by foreign investors was NT$24.52 trillion, or 43.4 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Marketech proposes dividend

Semiconductor equipment supplier Marketech International Corp (帆宣) yesterday said its board of directors proposed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4.5 per share after the company reported that net profit was up 69.35 percent year-on-year to NT$1.55 billion last year. With earnings per share of NT$8.24, the proposed dividend represented a payout ratio of 54.61 percent. It also translated into a dividend yield of 2.71 percent. Marketech shares closed at NT$165.5 in Taipei trading yesterday.

METALS

China Steel profit falls 7.89%

China Steel Corp (中鋼) yesterday reported that pretax profit last month decreased 7.89 percent month-on-month to NT$5.49 billion due to declines in average selling prices and higher costs of sales. The Kaohsiung-based company said that shipments fell 0.37 percent to 724,225 tonnes from 726,884 tonnes in the previous month. On an annual basis, pretax profit surged 52 percent from NT$3.61 billion, it said. Sales last month were NT$40.02 billion, down 2 percent month-on-month, but up 30 percent year-on-year, it said.

AIRLINES

StarLux prepares new planes

StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) on Saturday took delivery of its first wide-body aircraft, an Airbus A330-900neo, which it plans to put into service in May. The plane would initially fly regional routes to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Macau, Tokyo and Singapore, it said. Under its agreement to lease eight A330neos, StarLux is to take delivery of an additional three A330neos this year, it said.

BIOPHARMA

Agency sets Taigexyn price

TaiGen Biopharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (太景醫藥研發控股) last week said that the National Health Insurance Administration set a reimbursement price of NT$2,200 for its intravenously administered antibiotic Taigexyn, effective from Monday next week. Taigexyn is used to treat bacterial infections, including those caused by drug-resistant bacteria. It works faster than an oral drug and can be given to hospitalized patients or those who cannot take oral drugs due to severe illness, the company said.

REAL ESTATE

YeaShin planning projects

YeaShin International Development Co (亞昕國際開發) has 4,000 ping (13,223m2) of undeveloped plots in Taichung and plans to launch one to two projects annually that could generate more than NT$20 billion in revenue, the Taipei-based developer said last week. Its presale project of 60 apartment units, which feature two to four bedrooms, in Taichung’s Beitun District (北屯) is 93 percent sold out, the company said.