EQUITIES
Foreigners sell NT$6.31bn
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$6.31 billion (US$226.73 million) of local shares after buying a net NT$15.5 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$28.48 billion of local shares from the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares foreign investors sold were Innolux Corp (群創), United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), while the top three bought were Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子), China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) and Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the exchange said. The market cap of shares held by foreign investors was NT$24.52 trillion, or 43.4 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Marketech proposes dividend
Semiconductor equipment supplier Marketech International Corp (帆宣) yesterday said its board of directors proposed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4.5 per share after the company reported that net profit was up 69.35 percent year-on-year to NT$1.55 billion last year. With earnings per share of NT$8.24, the proposed dividend represented a payout ratio of 54.61 percent. It also translated into a dividend yield of 2.71 percent. Marketech shares closed at NT$165.5 in Taipei trading yesterday.
METALS
China Steel profit falls 7.89%
China Steel Corp (中鋼) yesterday reported that pretax profit last month decreased 7.89 percent month-on-month to NT$5.49 billion due to declines in average selling prices and higher costs of sales. The Kaohsiung-based company said that shipments fell 0.37 percent to 724,225 tonnes from 726,884 tonnes in the previous month. On an annual basis, pretax profit surged 52 percent from NT$3.61 billion, it said. Sales last month were NT$40.02 billion, down 2 percent month-on-month, but up 30 percent year-on-year, it said.
AIRLINES
StarLux prepares new planes
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) on Saturday took delivery of its first wide-body aircraft, an Airbus A330-900neo, which it plans to put into service in May. The plane would initially fly regional routes to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Macau, Tokyo and Singapore, it said. Under its agreement to lease eight A330neos, StarLux is to take delivery of an additional three A330neos this year, it said.
BIOPHARMA
Agency sets Taigexyn price
TaiGen Biopharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (太景醫藥研發控股) last week said that the National Health Insurance Administration set a reimbursement price of NT$2,200 for its intravenously administered antibiotic Taigexyn, effective from Monday next week. Taigexyn is used to treat bacterial infections, including those caused by drug-resistant bacteria. It works faster than an oral drug and can be given to hospitalized patients or those who cannot take oral drugs due to severe illness, the company said.
REAL ESTATE
YeaShin planning projects
YeaShin International Development Co (亞昕國際開發) has 4,000 ping (13,223m2) of undeveloped plots in Taichung and plans to launch one to two projects annually that could generate more than NT$20 billion in revenue, the Taipei-based developer said last week. Its presale project of 60 apartment units, which feature two to four bedrooms, in Taichung’s Beitun District (北屯) is 93 percent sold out, the company said.
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
BANK OPERATIONS: The firm said that its flagship unit would enlarge its assets mainly through organic growth, but it would also look for good M&A targets E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) aims to double its assets to NT$6 trillion (US$215.12 billion) in the next decade and hopes to boost its financial metrics via digitalization, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday. Its flagship unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), launched in 1992, took 18 years to acquire NT$1 trillion of assets, seven years to reach NT$2 trillion and another three-and-a-half years to hit NT$3 trillion, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said. “It seems that the pace [of asset accumulation] is faster,” Huang said. “We hope to add another NT$3 trillion in assets in the