Textile prices, like many raw materials, are soaring on resurgent demand, and the rocketing cost of energy and transport, industry experts say.
The price of cotton, linen, silk and wool, as well as synthetic materials derived from petroleum, have in the past few months surged, boosted also by the global supply-chain crunch.
As a result, red-hot inflation has become a major talking point at the industry’s London Fashion Week showpiece, which runs until Thursday.
Photo: AFP
Price hikes represent a new challenge for the industry, which was first struck by Brexit and then by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The textile and clothing industry noticed an impressive surge in cotton prices,” the European association of textile producers, Euratex, said in a statement.
“The restart of activity worldwide in 2021 and the increased demand from the textile industry have accelerated the mechanism of [market] tension on raw materials,” it added. “This has resulted in a shortage and rising material costs.”
Cotton, which had last year surged almost 50 percent, peaked earlier this month at US$1.29 per pound, a level last seen in 2011.
Organic cotton from key producer India has experienced buoyant demand due to low stockpiles.
The cost of wool and flax linen rebounded between September 2020 and June last year, following an almost three-year decline.
The industry has also been spooked by the sky-high cost of oil.
“The increase in oil prices has affected the prices of synthetic fibers ... as these are produced from petroleum-based chemicals or petrochemicals,” Euratex said.
Oil had threatened to top US$100 per barrel last week on simmering tensions between Ukraine and key crude producer Russia.
“The ongoing upswing in oil prices is lending buoyancy because it increases the price of synthetic fibers that compete with cotton,” Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch said.
The price of synthetic fibers, such as acrylics, nylon and polyester, has shot up.
Textiles also face the same snarled-up supply chains that have plagued economies worldwide.
Retailers and manufacturers are expected to struggle to meet rebounding demand, particularly for cotton, commentators have said.
“Demand is strong amid inflation concerns and logistical issues that make it harder for world buyers to source any cotton anywhere,” Price Group analyst Jack Scoville said.
Importers and exporters face a huge spike in transport costs, as reopening economies create feverish demand for container shipping.
Rogie Sussman Faber, owner of Chicago area company Vogue Fabrics Inc, said that transportation is their biggest issue.
“Here in the USA, we are more affected by the sharp rise in shipping than the price of the materials,” Faber said.
Onward transport from the port of Chicago compounds that heavy burden, mirroring transit problems seen elsewhere.
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
CRITICAL ELEMENTS: A US report prompted chipmakers to take stock of rare materials sourced from Ukraine and Russia, although TSMC is likely to avoid the worst predictions The supply chain of Taiwan’s small and medium-sized semiconductor chipmakers could be interrupted by an escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, two key suppliers of raw materials, an analyst said on Sunday. Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), consulting director at the Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工業技術研究院), said that the tensions might lead to a reduction of critical raw materials exported from Russia and Ukraine for chip manufacturing. Materials possibly affected include palladium, neon and C4F6, having been mentioned earlier this month in a report by Techcet, a US-based advisory firm that focuses on the