Asia’s best-performing equity funds of last year have tumbled to near the bottom of the pile as their bets on China’s green energy rally turn sour.
Driving the underperformance are the funds’ holdings in China’s renewable energy and electric vehicles, whose shares have taken a beating after two years of scorching rallies following Beijing’s carbon neutrality goals.
Even as China reaffirms its policy easing stance, monetary tightening elsewhere has pushed up global borrowing costs, spurring a rush out of frothy shares.
The five stock mutual funds that handed investors at least 30 percent in total returns last year have all posted losses of about 6 percent or more since the start of this year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
Last year’s star, First State Cinda New Energy Industry Equity Fund, has lost 11 percent, versus an average loss of 4.7 percent among the region’s US$1 billion-plus peers.
Asia’s equity markets have had a choppy start to the year as the prospect of rapid rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, combined with China’s uncertain growth outlook, weighs on sentiment. Against this backdrop, the weakness in some widely held Chinese names, such as battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL, 新能源科技), has been unnerving.
CATL, a recurring name among top funds’ holdings last year, has lost more than US$57 billion in market value since a December peak and is down 10 percent this year even with last week’s gains.
Among electric-vehicle supplier peers, Eve Energy Co’s (億緯鋰能) stock price is down 28 percent this year, while Tianqi Lithium Corp (天齊鋰業) has shed almost 11 percent. Last year, they gained 45 percent and 172 percent respectively.
All five asset managers declined to comment on their performance.
Meanwhile, equity funds doing well this year are those focused on the cyclicals-heavy Japanese market, in line with a rotation out of expensive names into value stocks. The MAN GLG Japan CoreAlpha Equity fund and the Arcus Japan Fund had total returns of more than 8 percent.
Over the longer term, China’s push to have “net zero” carbon emissions by 2060 in what is already the world’s largest renewables market means that the industry has significant room to grow.
However, last year’s severe energy shortage in China underscores the delicate balance that policymakers face between achieving green ambitions and preventing hiccups along the way.
“We’ll need to see more stabilizing signs before investors could turn a bit more bullish on the growth sector, so it will take time,” Indosuez Wealth Management senior equity adviser Winnie Chiu said.
