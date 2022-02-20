Yen eases, but up for week as investors stay worried

Reuters, NEW YORK





The safe-haven Japanese yen fell slightly against the US dollar on Friday, pulling back after recent gains, but was up for the week as a series of developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis put investors on edge.

The US dollar rose 0.1 percent to ￥115.025.

For the week, the greenback was down 0.4 percent against the Japanese currency in its biggest weekly percentage decline in about a month.

Against the Swiss franc — another safe haven — the US dollar was up 0.1 percent at SF0.9212.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the greenback, gaining NT$0.002 to close at NT$27.870, down 0.09 percent for the week.

Concerns about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine also have boosted demand for safe-haven bonds, with US Treasury yields dropping on Friday.

On Friday, Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said they planned to evacuate their breakaway region’s residents to Russia, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the events transpiring in the border area over the past two days are part of a Russian scenario to create false provocations.

News late on Thursday that Blinken had accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov late next week gave some relief to investor jitters.

“Everyone is fixated over what’s happened with the Ukraine situation. There’s a tremendous amount of nervousness. Everyone is hoping for some type of deescalation, but it just doesn’t seem like that is the direction things are going,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said in New York. “The trade has been about safe havens, and it’s been a great week for the Japanese yen. Today the yen is slightly softer, but the overall concern right now is you’re entering the long weekend, and you still have a lot rhetoric coming out of Russia,” he said.

The Russian ruble weakened 1.26 percent versus the greenback at 77.40 per US dollar.

The euro was down 0.3 percent against the US dollar at US$1.1329.

The US dollar index fell 0.3 percent to 96.11, little changed from last week’s 96.08.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer