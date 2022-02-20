The safe-haven Japanese yen fell slightly against the US dollar on Friday, pulling back after recent gains, but was up for the week as a series of developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis put investors on edge.
The US dollar rose 0.1 percent to ￥115.025.
For the week, the greenback was down 0.4 percent against the Japanese currency in its biggest weekly percentage decline in about a month.
Against the Swiss franc — another safe haven — the US dollar was up 0.1 percent at SF0.9212.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the greenback, gaining NT$0.002 to close at NT$27.870, down 0.09 percent for the week.
Concerns about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine also have boosted demand for safe-haven bonds, with US Treasury yields dropping on Friday.
On Friday, Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said they planned to evacuate their breakaway region’s residents to Russia, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the events transpiring in the border area over the past two days are part of a Russian scenario to create false provocations.
News late on Thursday that Blinken had accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov late next week gave some relief to investor jitters.
“Everyone is fixated over what’s happened with the Ukraine situation. There’s a tremendous amount of nervousness. Everyone is hoping for some type of deescalation, but it just doesn’t seem like that is the direction things are going,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said in New York. “The trade has been about safe havens, and it’s been a great week for the Japanese yen. Today the yen is slightly softer, but the overall concern right now is you’re entering the long weekend, and you still have a lot rhetoric coming out of Russia,” he said.
The Russian ruble weakened 1.26 percent versus the greenback at 77.40 per US dollar.
The euro was down 0.3 percent against the US dollar at US$1.1329.
The US dollar index fell 0.3 percent to 96.11, little changed from last week’s 96.08.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
PharmaEssentia Corp (藥華醫藥) has welcomed a German Supreme Court ruling that it said “set aside” damages it was ordered to pay in a contract dispute with an Austrian drug developer. At the same time, the Austrian company, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH, said the ruling validated part of its position in the dispute and vowed to continue to pursue damages for breach of contract. In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange late on Tuesday, PharmaEssentia said it had been notified by its German counsel that the German Federal Court of Justice decided to set aside an unfavorable order to the company by
HIGH SEASON: Prices are to climb by NT$500 to NT$800 per tonne next month following three consecutive months of cuts as customers step up inventory build China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would raise steel prices by 2.44 percent on average for shipments next month, as local customers accelerate inventory buildup amid improving demand during the high season. The company is taking its cue from global peers, which have raised steel prices in response to improving demand from the construction and auto industries, as more countries gradually open their economies and plan to roll out new infrastructure projects in the second half of this year. China’s Baowu Steel Group Ltd (寶武鋼鐵) and Angang Steel Co (鞍山鋼鐵) have raised domestic steel prices by
CRITICAL ELEMENTS: A US report prompted chipmakers to take stock of rare materials sourced from Ukraine and Russia, although TSMC is likely to avoid the worst predictions The supply chain of Taiwan’s small and medium-sized semiconductor chipmakers could be interrupted by an escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, two key suppliers of raw materials, an analyst said on Sunday. Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), consulting director at the Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工業技術研究院), said that the tensions might lead to a reduction of critical raw materials exported from Russia and Ukraine for chip manufacturing. Materials possibly affected include palladium, neon and C4F6, having been mentioned earlier this month in a report by Techcet, a US-based advisory firm that focuses on the