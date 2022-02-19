World Business Quick Take

RETAIL

Walmart beats forecasts

Walmart on Thursday posted better-than-expected quarterly profits as its reputation for affordability produced strong US sales growth during the holiday shopping season, offsetting the hit from higher costs. The global retailer, which has seen revenues surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, pointed to about US$400 million in higher-than-expected supply chain costs at its US division, plus an additional US$400 million hit due to employee absences during the Omicron wave of SARS-CoV-2. However, these effects were countered by “strong underlying trends” at Walmart US, “aided by robust consumer spending and a strong holiday,” the firm said at an investor presentation. Walmart highlighted apparel and automotive goods, along with groceries, as items with especially strong demand during the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. Profits reached US$3.6 billion, compared with a loss of US$2.1 billion a year earlier.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Nvidia underwhelms

Nvidia Corp failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable US chipmaker. Although the company topped analysts’ estimates with its latest quarterly results — and projected strong growth for the current period — the shares fell more than 3 percent in pre-market trading on Thursday. CEO and cofounder Jensen Huang (黃仁勳) has turned a niche business — graphics cards for gamers — into a chip empire worth more than US$600 billion. There were some weak spots last quarter. Sales of Nvidia’s auto chips were lower than projected and its adjusted gross margin came in at 67 percent, below what some chipmakers have reported recently. Supply constraints are also weighing on Nvidia’s data-center chip business, but the situation is improving, Huang said.

UNITED KINGDOM

‘Golden visas’ scrapped

Britain on Thursday scrapped its so-called “golden visas” for wealthy investors amid concerns about the inflow of illicit Russian money at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine. Hundreds of billions of US dollars have flowed into London and Britain’s overseas territories from Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, raising fears among some allies that illicit money was cascading into the global financial system. British lawmakers on parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee in 2020 said that more work needed to be done to tackle “the illicit financial dealings of the Russian elite,” including overhauling the “Tier 1” investor visa system. Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel on Thursday said she had closed the Tier 1 system, which had offered a route to residency for those investing at least ￡2 million (US$2.72 million).

UNITED KINGDOM

Retail sales reverse up

Retail sales grew faster than expected last month, recovering about half the losses suffered when a wave of COVID-19 cases caused many shoppers to stay at home. Retail sales volumes rose 1.9 percent last month after a 4 percent decline in December, the largest rise since lockdown rules for non-essential stores in England were relaxed in April last year. The monthly increase was larger than the average 1 percent gain forecast in a Reuters poll, although December’s drop in sales was slightly bigger than first estimated. However, retailers face rapidly surging consumer price inflation, which hit its highest in nearly 30 years last month at 5.5 percent, and is forecast by the Bank of England to peak above 7 percent in April.