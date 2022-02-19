Tesla changes South Korea ads after antitrust probe

MILEAGE EXAGGERATION: The electric vehicle maker was questioned over its claims that its Model 3 can travel more than 528km on a single charge

Reuters, SEOUL





Tesla Inc changed an advertisement about the driving range for its Model 3 in South Korea after an antitrust regulator found that the automaker exaggerated the specifications of its batteries.

The Model 3 sedan description on Tesla’s Korean-language Web site was changed to say the vehicle is capable of traveling a “maximum” of 528km on a single charge, from “more than” 528km, screen shots captured by local media showed.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) this week said it had sent a report to the US electric vehicle maker stating that it had exaggerated the mileage of some of its models, including Model 3, in contravention of the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising.

A Tesla Inc Model 3 electric vehicle is displayed inside a showroom in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 29. Photo: Bloomberg

Analysts said most electric vehicles could generally experience some loss of driving range in cold weather.

“The KFTC plans to give the automaker the opportunity to respond to our finding and then hold a general meeting to review and determine the extent to which the automaker has violated the law and decide the level of sanctions,” said a commission official, asking not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

On its US Web site, the Model 3 description said: “Go anywhere with ‘up to’ 358 miles [576km] of estimated range on a single charge.”

The description for Hyundai Motor Co’s Ioniq 5 midsize crossover also states its range as traveling a “maximum” 429km on a single charge.

Although analysts said driving range labeling should follow each country’s specific guidelines, the KFTC’s claims over Tesla’s mileage advertisement would most likely not have a significant impact on the automaker’s sales in the country, citing Tesla’s dominant position and reputation in the electric vehicle market.