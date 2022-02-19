A global independent mobile analytics company has rated Taiwan relatively high in gaming and download speed in its latest report on the mobile experience offered by 5G networks worldwide.
Taiwan tied for seventh place in the 5G mobile gaming experience category with Japan and tied for 15th in 5G download speed with Lithuania in the fourth quarter of last year, according to the latest “5G Impact on the Global Mobile Network Experience” report by UK-based Opensignal.
On gaming, the report considered the top 20 global markets for real-time multiplayer mobile gaming that are 5G network compatible.
Photo: CNA
South Korea ranked first with 88.5 points on a 100-point scale, while Taiwan had a score of 78.6. That represented a 2.6-point improvement from the first quarter of 2020, Opensignal data showed.
DOWNLOAD SPEEDS
The report also showed the impact of 5G on download speeds in Taiwan, with an average speed in the fourth quarter of last year of 44.8 megabits second (Mbps), up from 26.6Mbps in the first quarter of 2019 before 5G became available.
Taiwan’s 44.8Mbps download speed was on a par with Lithuania’s 44.6Mbps, but was still well behind South Korea’s leading 129.7Mbps.
However, Taiwan’s 15th place ranking was five spots better than its 20th place in the first quarter of 2019.
The report also said that Taiwan’s average download speed during the slowest hours of last year was 25.7Mbps, up from 16.8Mbps in 2018.
LOCAL TELECOMS
Taiwan’s results were based on the average performance of the nation’s telecoms — Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信), Taiwan Star Corp (台灣之星) and Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大).
Opensignal is an independent mobile analytics company that specializes in quantifying the mobile network experience.
The company regularly publishes industry and consumer reports based on information collected from users of mobile applications.
