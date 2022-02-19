Taiwan has been left off the latest list of markets supporting counterfeiting issued by the US after being identified in the previous two years’ lists as the host of a pirated entertainment Web site.
In the “2021 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy,” Taiwan was no longer listed as the host of DYTT8, which the report described as a popular non-English Web site that provides links to unlicensed movies, TV shows, music and software.
The annual list, the latest version of which was released on Thursday by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), highlights online and physical markets that reportedly engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.
The 2020 review said that DYTT8 was hosted in Taiwan and that authorities in China had been investigating the site since 2019.
That mention was not included in the latest review and there was no explanation as to what led to the change.
The report described DYTT8 as remaining a particular threat to legitimate content providers both within and outside of China.
The Intellectual Property Office has said that it informed the US after the 2020 review was released that DYTT8 was not based in Taiwan, but rather in China.
The USTR said its latest review identified 42 online markets and 35 physical markets that reportedly engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy, with a number of them in China, India, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The USTR said that the list does not constitute an exhaustive list of all markets reported to deal in or facilitate commercial-scale copyright piracy or trademark counterfeiting.
The report does not reflect the findings of legal breaches or the US government’s analysis of the general intellectual property protection and enforcement climate in the nation concerned, it said.
The USTR first identified notorious markets in the Special 301 Report in 2006, but has published the notorious markets list separately on an annual basis since 2011 to increase public awareness.
