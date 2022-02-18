AUTOS
EU sales hit record low
New vehicle registrations in the EU hit a record low last month, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said in a statement yesterday. “With the ongoing semiconductor shortage still negatively affecting car sales across the region” the registration of new vehicles last month fell by 6 percent from January 2020, the association said. The 682,596 vehicles registered last month marks “a new historic low in EU car sales for the first month of the year” since the trade association began keeping records in 1990. Of the top EU markets, both Italy and France saw sales drops of nearly 20 percent, while Germany rose by 8.5 percent and Spain was broadly stable, the association said.
SINGAPORE
No change in GDP forecast
The city-state yesterday reaffirmed its economic growth forecast for this year and raised its reading for last year, as its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic stabilizes and it seeks to ease virus restrictions. GDP is projected to expand 3 to 5 percent this year, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said, reiterating its estimate in November. It also upgraded last year’s growth to 7.6 percent, from an earlier estimate of 7.2 percent. Prospects for “outward-oriented” sectors, such as manufacturing and trade, would remain strong this year amid the global recovery, the ministry said in a statement, while aviation and tourism-related activity is expected to slow amid risks of recurring COVID-19 outbreaks.
JAPAN
Deficit hits eight-year high
The nation racked up a ￥2.2 trillion (US$19 billion) trade deficit last month, an eight-year high, as the cost of energy imports soared, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. Exports edged up 9.6 percent last month from the same month the previous year, it said. Imports jumped 39.6 percent, resulting in a sixth straight month of trade deficits, it said. The amount is the biggest since January 2014, when the trade deficit totaled nearly ￥2.8 trillion. Exports have not risen as quickly as imports, as manufacturing of electronics and autos has been slowed by shortages of computer chips resulting from COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions in some countries.
AVIATION
Airbus posts record profits
European aircraft giant Airbus SE reported record profits for last year after two years of losses, with deliveries rising as it navigates COVID-19 pandemic disruptions to the travel industry. Net profit surged to 4.2 billion euros (US$4.8 billion), with deliveries of aircraft rising 8 percent to 611 planes, Airbus said in a statement. The company also fielded 507 net orders, almost double from 2020, including the first orders for its new A350 freighter. The company said it is targeting 720 commercial aircraft deliveries this year.
FOOD
Profitability to fall: Nestle
Nestle SA yesterday said that profitability might decline for a second year this year, showing that even the world’s largest food and beverage company is not immune to the cost inflation wracking the industry. Input costs would probably increase more this year than last year, CEO Mark Schneider told reporters, forecasting an underlying trading operating profit margin of 17 to 17.5 percent this year compared with 17.4 percent last year. “There’s almost no place in the company that’s exempt from inflation now,” Schneider said. “Hence, we have to adjust.”
JAPANESE FAB: Denso’s CEO highlighted how chips for the automotive industry are important to the partnership, with a new plant to commence operations in two years Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that Japan-based Denso Corp will take a minority stake in its Japanese venture with Sony Semiconductor Solution Corp, a partnership that is to build a plant in Japan amid a scarcity of chips for automobiles. With an investment of US$350 million, Denso would hold a more than 10 percent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) in Kumamoto Prefecture, TSMC said in a statement. “Semiconductors are becoming increasingly important in the automotive industry as mobility technologies evolve, including automated driving and electrification,” Denso chief executive officer Koji Arima said in the statement. “Through
BANK OPERATIONS: The firm said that its flagship unit would enlarge its assets mainly through organic growth, but it would also look for good M&A targets E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) aims to double its assets to NT$6 trillion (US$215.12 billion) in the next decade and hopes to boost its financial metrics via digitalization, the company told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday. Its flagship unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行), launched in 1992, took 18 years to acquire NT$1 trillion of assets, seven years to reach NT$2 trillion and another three-and-a-half years to hit NT$3 trillion, E.Sun Commercial Bank chairman Joseph Huang (黃男州) said. “It seems that the pace [of asset accumulation] is faster,” Huang said. “We hope to add another NT$3 trillion in assets in the
CRITICAL ELEMENTS: A US report prompted chipmakers to take stock of rare materials sourced from Ukraine and Russia, although TSMC is likely to avoid the worst predictions The supply chain of Taiwan’s small and medium-sized semiconductor chipmakers could be interrupted by an escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, two key suppliers of raw materials, an analyst said on Sunday. Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), consulting director at the Industry, Science and Technology International Strategy Center of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工業技術研究院), said that the tensions might lead to a reduction of critical raw materials exported from Russia and Ukraine for chip manufacturing. Materials possibly affected include palladium, neon and C4F6, having been mentioned earlier this month in a report by Techcet, a US-based advisory firm that focuses on the
INVESTOR OPINION: Gogoro’s new business model is almost like Android, as the firm is partnering with other vehicle makers, Engine No. 1 portfolio manager Edward Sun said Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday said it is on track to debut its shares on the NASDAQ by the end of this quarter through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Poema Global Holdings Corp. The Taoyuan-based electric scooter maker and battery swapping service provider made the comments after it gained Hero Motocorp, Engine No. 1 and other investors in the middle of last month, raising its oversubscribed private investment in public equity from US$257 million to US$285 million. “We are working through due diligence for [the US Securities and Exchange Commission]. We should complete it, we hope, in the first week of March,”