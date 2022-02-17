TSMC again applies for most patents in the nation

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) last year filed the most patent applications in Taiwan, as it has done for the past five years, the Intellectual Property Office said on Tuesday.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker filed 1,950 invention patents, an increase of 78 percent from 2020, as it intensified its efforts to upgrade its technologies and cement its lead over its peers in the global market, office data showed.

Office Director-General Hong Shu-min (洪淑敏) said it was a record increase.

Intellectual Property Office (IPO) Director-General Hong Shu-min, center, and two IPO officials attend a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: Lin Jin-hua, Taipei Times

Of the 1,950 TSMC applications filed with the office last year, 1,053 patents were granted, which was also the highest number secured by an applicant last year, Hong said.

Legally in Taiwan, patents are categorized in three groups — invention, utility model and design — and invention patents are deemed the most important in terms of new technology ideas.

TSMC is developing the sophisticated 2-nanometer chipmaking process, having started commercial production on the 5-nanometer process, and is conducting trials on the 3-nanometer process with the goal of going into mass production in the second half of this year.

Among the other major companies filing patents in Taiwan, flat-panel maker AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) had the second-highest number of applications last year at 471, a 1 percent annual increase.

Of that number, 460 were invention patents, while four were utility models and seven were designs.

PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) was third with 462 patent applications, down 12 percent from the previous year, followed by communication network IC designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) with 442 applications, the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute (工業技術研究院) with 404 applications and DRAM chip supplier Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) with 290 applications.

Realtek and Nanya filed the most applications in the history of their companies, representing annual increases of 5 percent and 116 percent respectively, Hong said.

Amid a global chip shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic, tech companies filed as many patent applications as possible last year, Hong said, adding that rising demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy was also a contributing factor.

Last year, the total number of patent applications filed by Taiwanese companies for invention, utility model and design patents was 12,234, up 8 percent from a year earlier, office data showed.

Among foreign companies, US-based smartphone chip designer Qualcomm Inc was the largest applicant in Taiwan, filing 845 invention patents, an annual increase of 17 percent.

US semiconductor equipment supplier Applied Materials Inc had the second-highest number at 793 patents, up 22 percent from a year earlier, followed by Japanese electrical product maker Nitto Denko Corp with 529 applications, South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co with 520 applications and Japanese semiconductor supplier Tokyo Electron Ltd with 477 applications.

In total, foreign companies filed 14,149 patent applications in Taiwan last year, an annual increase of 5 percent, the data showed.