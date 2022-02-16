Living standards in the UK fell at the fastest pace in almost eight years in December last year, a squeeze that is set to intensify in April, when energy bills and taxes are due to soar.
The average wage excluding bonuses rose 3.6 percent from a year earlier, less than the increase in consumer prices, the British Office of National Statistics said yesterday.
Adjusted for inflation, wages fell 1.2 percent, the biggest decline since 2014.
The figures came in a report that showed the labor market remained buoyant, with employers adding jobs for a 14th month last month in a bid to fill more than 1 million unfilled vacancies.
However, while staff shortages are driving up salaries, the benefits for workers are being swallowed up by rapidly increasing prices that are forecast to see inflation top 7 percent by spring.
On top of higher energy bills and payroll taxes, households also face the prospect of sharply rising borrowing costs, with traders expecting the Bank of England to hike its 0.5 percent benchmark rate to 2 percent by the end of the year in an effort to tame inflation.
All told, households are facing the biggest decline in their disposable income for at least 30 years, the central bank said.
The latest snapshot of the labor market from the statistics office showed that the number of people on company payrolls rose 108,000 last month.
The unemployment rate held at 4.1 percent last quarter and vacancies rose to a record 1,298,400 in the three months through last month, although the pace of the increase slowed, the data showed.
Inactivity rose to 21.2 percent in the fourth quarter, contributing to labor shortages, the data showed.
