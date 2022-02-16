Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 5.4 percent last quarter, boosted by improved consumer spending and exports, the government said yesterday.
On a quarterly basis, Japan’s real GDP, which measures the value of a nation’s products and services, grew 1.3 percent in the final three months of last year, Cabinet Office data showed.
Growth got a boost after measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 were lifted last year.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The restrictions asked restaurants and bars to close early and large-scale events to be canceled or held with limited crowds.
The latter part of last year had seen people starting to travel again, and venture out for dining and shopping.
However, the future remains uncertain after Tokyo and other areas of Japan resumed pandemic precautions as cases have rebounded with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Last year, the world’s third-largest economy grew 1.7 percent, marking its first calendar year expansion in three years.
The economy had contracted at a 2.7 percent annual rate in the third quarter last year and expanded 2.4 percent in the April-to-June quarter.
The annual numbers show how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.
Domestic demand grew 1.1 percent on the back of healthy consumer spending last quarter.
Exports also grew as recoveries in other economies took off.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co economist Takayuki Toji said that the latest data show a strong recovery, supported by consumer and business spending, the uptick in exports and a recovery in manufacturing, mainly in the auto industry.
That might be short-lived due to shortages of semiconductors, raw materials and other inputs that are plaguing many industries.
However, if the wave of Omicron cases subsides relatively quickly, as it has in many places, the economy would suffer only a temporary setback, Capital economics analyst Tom Learmouth said.
“While Omicron will cause Japan’s economy to only tread water this quarter following a rebound in Q4, output should soon resume its recovery and get back on its pre-virus trend by the end of the year,” Learmouth said in a report.
