Telecoms beat forecasts on 5G revenue

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





The nation’s three major telecom operators reported net profit last month that beat their respective forecasts due to revenue contribution from 5G subscribers.

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) said net profit last month rose 2.2 percent to NT$3.16 billion (US$113.29 million) from a year earlier, or earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.41.

Chunghwa Telecom said that it expects EPS this quarter to be NT$1.08 to NT$1.10, beating its average first-quarter EPS of NT$0.36.

Chunghwa Telecom Co chairman Sheih Chi-mau, left, and president Harrison Kuo attend a virtual media briefing on Monday. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Telecom Co

“Core business has extended the growth trend,” the company said in a statement on Monday. “Growth in 5G subscribers has propped up post-paid average revenue per user [ARPU] and mobile service revenue.”

Chunghwa Telecom’s ARPU rose for a ninth straight quarter in the fourth quarter last year to NT$755 from NT$722 in the second quarter of 2020, when it launched its 5G services.

Revenue increased 1.2 percent year-on-year to NT$17.42 billion last month, exceeding its average January revenue of NT$17.18 billion.

“Compared with the company’s first-quarter financial forecast, revenue, operating profit, pretax profit and EPS are exceeding the company’s expectations,” it said in the statement.

Chunghwa Telecom said that it aims to boost its 5G penetration rate to 30 percent of its total subscribers this year from 20 percent last year.

The company has no plans to launch a low-Earth-orbit satellite service this year with SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk’s Starlink project, Chunghwa Telecom chairman Sheih Chi-mau (謝繼茂) told a virtual media briefing.

However, technology exchanges with SpaceX have been going well, Sheih said.

Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said net profit last month expanded 8.1 percent year-on-year to NT$940 million, or EPS of NT$0.33.

The company said that its 5G, e-commerce and home broadband operations were three major growth drivers.

Revenue rose 13.2 percent to NT$14.13 billion, with mobile service revenue up 2 percent annually, while e-commerce revenue jumped 28 percent.

Far EasTone Telecom Co (遠傳電信) said net profit jumped more than 27 percent annually to NT$767 million last month, or EPS of NT$0.24.

Revenue rose 8.36 percent to NT$8.04 billion, largely due to growth in mobile, and information communications and technology services, Far EasTone said.

Robust 5G smartphone sales during the Lunar New Year holiday have quickened the pace of subscribers’ upgrade to its 5G services, it said.

Its ARPU has improved for 11 months in a row, the company said.