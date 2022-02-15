World Business Quick Take

MULTINATIONALS

Toshiba to consult investors

Toshiba Corp has scheduled an extraordinary shareholder meeting next month to gain feedback from investors on its revised separation plan, setting the stage for a showdown with activist stockholders who might oppose the Japanese conglomerate’s restructuring proposal. The meeting is scheduled for March 24, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement yesterday. A vote on the plan to split would not be legally binding, it said. Toshiba announced last week that it would divide into two companies, scrapping an initial three-way split that faced fierce criticism from activist shareholders.

INSURANCE

India to sell LIC stake

India plans to sell a 5 percent stake in insurance giant Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), in what could potentially be the country’s largest initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing said on Sunday. The company’s draft prospectus filed with the market regulator on Sunday said that the government plans to sell around 316 million shares in the IPO, expected in March. While the pricing has not yet been set, analysts expect the IPO to dwarf that of payments firm Paytm, which raised US$2.5 billion in November in India’s largest public share sale to date.

SUPPLY CHAIN

S Korea drafts supply plan

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said yesterday that the government is to create a fund to better secure key raw materials essential for manufacturing and exporting in the face of current supply bottlenecks. “As a control tower, the Presidential Economic Security Supply Chain Management Committee will be newly established, and a fiscal backing will be made as we will create a fund to stabilize supply chain woes,” Moon said at a Cabinet meeting. He said the government would make a list of raw materials and other items essential for “economic security” purposes and manage them to protect local companies against shortages.

PROPERTY

Apollo joins land venture

Apollo Global Management is to invest US$1.4 billion in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties, including a joint venture and an equity investment in the company’s real-estate unit, the pair said yesterday. The commitment is to be made by Apollo-managed funds and clients, and include a US$500 million investment in a land joint venture and a US$100 million common equity investment in Aldar’s real-estate investment unit, the companies said. New York-based Apollo would also invest US$800 million in the unit, Aldar Investment Properties, through perpetual subordinated notes and mandatory convertible preferred equity, they said.

DEFENSE

Lockheed ends Aerojet bid

Lockheed Martin Corp ended its bid to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the US$4.4 billion deal on the grounds it would hurt competition among defense contractors. The planned acquisition would have led to “greater efficiency, speed, and significant cost reductions for the US government,” Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said in a statement. “However, we determined that in light of the FTC’s actions, terminating the transaction is in the best interest of our stakeholders.” Aerojet said in a statement on Sunday that it would focus on its space exploration and defense growth markets to deliver value to shareholders.