MULTINATIONALS
Toshiba to consult investors
Toshiba Corp has scheduled an extraordinary shareholder meeting next month to gain feedback from investors on its revised separation plan, setting the stage for a showdown with activist stockholders who might oppose the Japanese conglomerate’s restructuring proposal. The meeting is scheduled for March 24, the Tokyo-based company said in a statement yesterday. A vote on the plan to split would not be legally binding, it said. Toshiba announced last week that it would divide into two companies, scrapping an initial three-way split that faced fierce criticism from activist shareholders.
INSURANCE
India to sell LIC stake
India plans to sell a 5 percent stake in insurance giant Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), in what could potentially be the country’s largest initial public offering (IPO), a regulatory filing said on Sunday. The company’s draft prospectus filed with the market regulator on Sunday said that the government plans to sell around 316 million shares in the IPO, expected in March. While the pricing has not yet been set, analysts expect the IPO to dwarf that of payments firm Paytm, which raised US$2.5 billion in November in India’s largest public share sale to date.
SUPPLY CHAIN
S Korea drafts supply plan
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said yesterday that the government is to create a fund to better secure key raw materials essential for manufacturing and exporting in the face of current supply bottlenecks. “As a control tower, the Presidential Economic Security Supply Chain Management Committee will be newly established, and a fiscal backing will be made as we will create a fund to stabilize supply chain woes,” Moon said at a Cabinet meeting. He said the government would make a list of raw materials and other items essential for “economic security” purposes and manage them to protect local companies against shortages.
PROPERTY
Apollo joins land venture
Apollo Global Management is to invest US$1.4 billion in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties, including a joint venture and an equity investment in the company’s real-estate unit, the pair said yesterday. The commitment is to be made by Apollo-managed funds and clients, and include a US$500 million investment in a land joint venture and a US$100 million common equity investment in Aldar’s real-estate investment unit, the companies said. New York-based Apollo would also invest US$800 million in the unit, Aldar Investment Properties, through perpetual subordinated notes and mandatory convertible preferred equity, they said.
DEFENSE
Lockheed ends Aerojet bid
Lockheed Martin Corp ended its bid to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the US$4.4 billion deal on the grounds it would hurt competition among defense contractors. The planned acquisition would have led to “greater efficiency, speed, and significant cost reductions for the US government,” Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet said in a statement. “However, we determined that in light of the FTC’s actions, terminating the transaction is in the best interest of our stakeholders.” Aerojet said in a statement on Sunday that it would focus on its space exploration and defense growth markets to deliver value to shareholders.
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
ASML Holding NV has said that an affiliate of a Chinese company that it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property (IP) rights. “Early in 2021, we became aware of reports that a company associated with XTAL Inc, against which ASML had obtained a damage award for trade secret misappropriation in 2019 in the USA, was actively marketing products in China that could potentially infringe on ASML’s IP rights,” the Dutch company said in its latest annual report released yesterday. ASML has requested certain customers not to aid the associated firm
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: The central bank has asked exporters to sell their US dollar holdings at different times to avoid causing a sudden appreciation of the NT dollar Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month rose by US$466 million to a record US$548.87 billion, as exporters offloaded US dollars and local investors raised stakes in US dollar-based assets ahead of anticipated interest rate hikes, the central bank said yesterday. The nation’s foreign exchange reserve rose for the sixth consecutive month thanks to robust demand from companies and organizations around the world for Taiwan-made electronics needed to drive digital transformation, Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said. Strong exports explain why the New Taiwan dollar appreciated in the past two years, Tsai said, adding that US Federal Reserve’s money-printing program