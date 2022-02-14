Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) had transferred 4 percent of its shares to the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), state-run news agency SPA reported yesterday.
Quoting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, SPA reported that the “transfer of 4 percent of Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund ... is part of the kingdom’s long-term strategy to support the restructuring of its economy.”
The announcement came after the crown prince in April last year said that the world’s largest oil producer was in talks to sell 1 percent of its shares to a foreign refiner.
Photo: AP
“There is a discussion on the acquisition of 1 percent [of Aramco] by one of the world’s leading energy companies, and this will be a very important deal to boost Aramco’s sales in that country,” he said, without naming the country, but describing it as “very large.”
Aramco previously sold a sliver of its shares on the Saudi Arabian bourse in December 2019, generating US$29.4 billion in the world’s biggest initial public offering.
In December last year, Aramco said it had signed a US$15.5 billion lease and leaseback deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Estate and Hassana Investment Co, a Riyadh-backed investment firm.
Long seen as the kingdom’s “crown jewel,” Aramco and its assets were once under tight government control and considered off-limits to outside investment.
However, with the rise of the crown prince as the kingdom’s de facto ruler, implementing his “Vision 2030” reform program, Riyadh has shown readiness to cede some control.
The prince yesterday said that the transfer of Aramco shares is aimed at “supporting the PIF’s plans to grow its assets under management to around 4 trillion Saudi riyals [US$1.07 trillion] by the end of 2025,” SPA reported.
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
ASML Holding NV has said that an affiliate of a Chinese company that it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property (IP) rights. “Early in 2021, we became aware of reports that a company associated with XTAL Inc, against which ASML had obtained a damage award for trade secret misappropriation in 2019 in the USA, was actively marketing products in China that could potentially infringe on ASML’s IP rights,” the Dutch company said in its latest annual report released yesterday. ASML has requested certain customers not to aid the associated firm
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: The central bank has asked exporters to sell their US dollar holdings at different times to avoid causing a sudden appreciation of the NT dollar Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month rose by US$466 million to a record US$548.87 billion, as exporters offloaded US dollars and local investors raised stakes in US dollar-based assets ahead of anticipated interest rate hikes, the central bank said yesterday. The nation’s foreign exchange reserve rose for the sixth consecutive month thanks to robust demand from companies and organizations around the world for Taiwan-made electronics needed to drive digital transformation, Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said. Strong exports explain why the New Taiwan dollar appreciated in the past two years, Tsai said, adding that US Federal Reserve’s money-printing program