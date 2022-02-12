AUTOMAKERS
Mercedes beats guidance
Mercedes-Benz AG said that its earnings last year beat guidance after rising vehicle prices helped the luxury automaker claw its way back from an autumn lowpoint amid a global chip crunch. Adjusted returns on sales in its cars and vans segment hit 12.7 percent, exceeding guidance for a result in a 10 to 12 percent range, Mercedes said. Strong new and used vehicle pricing helped achieve the result, it said. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at the division was about 14 billion euros (US$16 billion) for the full year, it said. Mercedes shares gained as much as 2.9 percent on the news. The company now expects the restructuring move to boost group EBIT by 9 billion to 10 billion euros, the company said. This one-time effect has no impact on cash flow and no material impact on taxes, it said.
ENERGY
Rosneft income hits record
Rosneft PJSC yesterday reported its highest-ever annual net income amid booming energy prices, paving the way for record dividends. Russia’s largest oil producer is the latest to channel the benefits of high crude prices to shareholders, after global peers including BP PLC, Shell PLC and TotalEnergies SE boosted investor returns. “Taking into account the company’s commitment to the dividend policy, the earnings of 2021 will provide a record level of dividends,” Rosneft chief executive officer Igor Sechin said in a statement. Rosneft’s net income reached 883 billion rubles (US$11.9 billion) last year, despite a drop in fourth-quarter profit, the statement said. That drop was anticipated and could be due to a writedown associated with its acquisition of an additional 37.5 percent stake in the PCK Schwedt refinery in Germany from Shell, analysts said before the earnings report. The company has already paid record-high interim dividends of above 18 rubles per share so far for last year, following strong earnings in the first half of the year.
ECONOMY
Peru raises interest rates
Peru on Thursday raised interest rates for a seventh straight month to try to damp the effects of global inflation on the local economy. Central Reserve Bank of Peru increased its policy rate by half a percentage point to 3.5 percent, in line with the forecasts of all 10 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. “The board is especially attentive to new information on inflation and inflation expectations, and the behavior of economic activity to consider, if necessary, changes in the monetary policy stance,” the bank said in a statement. Just hours before Peru’s decision, Mexico also raised its policy rate by half a percentage point to 6 percent.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
Biden unveils chargers plan
The administration of US President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a plan to award nearly US$5 billion over five years to build thousands of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The US Congress approved the funding to states as part of a US$1 trillion infrastructure bill in November last year. The White House wants to prod Americans to move away from gasoline-powered vehicles even as efforts to win substantial additional funding for EVs in Congress have stalled. The administration is to make US$615 million available this year, but states must first submit plans and win federal approval. By 2030, Biden wants 50 percent of all new vehicles sold to be electric or plug-in hybrid electric models and 500,000 new EV charging stations.
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued