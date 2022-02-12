Fed’s Bullard backs supersized hike

INFLATION FIGHT: The St Louis Fed head said that he was undecided on whether there should be a 50 basis point start next month and would defer to Jerome Powell

Bloomberg





US Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis President James Bullard on Thursday said that he supports raising interest rates by a full percentage point by the start of July — including the first half-point hike since 2000 — in response to the worst inflation in four decades.

“I’d like to see 100 basis points in the bag by July 1,” Bullard, a voter on monetary policy this year, said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “I was already more hawkish, but I have pulled up dramatically what I think the committee should do.”

Bullard’s plan involves spreading the increases over three meetings, shrinking the Fed’s balance sheet starting in the second quarter and then deciding on the path of rates in the second half based on updated data.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks about the U.S. economy during an interview in New York February 26, 2015. Photo: Reuters

He said he was undecided on whether next month’s meeting should begin with 50 basis points and would defer to Fed Chair Jerome Powell in leading the discussion.

Powell at a news conference last month did not rule out the idea of such a move.

Bullard spoke after the consumer price index (CPI) report for last month showed a 7.5 percent annual increase, the biggest since 1982.

Gains were broad-based, extending beyond food and energy to categories including household furnishings and health insurance.

Yields on two-year Treasuries, which had risen after the CPI print, climbed further after Bullard’s comments to reach about 1.58 percent, the highest since January 2020, while 10-year yields rose to about 2.04 percent, the highest since August 2019.

Fed swaps of bonds for dollars now show a full point of tightening over the next three meetings.

The report “shows continued inflationary pressure in the US” and “is concerning for me and for the Fed,” Bullard said. “You have got the highest inflation in 40 years, and I think we are going to have to be far more nimble and far more reactive to data.”

He raised the possibility of the Fed at some point considering a move in between scheduled meetings.

For now, he said that policymakers are focused on the March 15 and 16 meeting and have committed to finishing asset purchases before initiating rate increases.

“There was a time when the committee would have reacted to something like this to having a meeting right now and doing 25 basis points right now,” Bullard said. “I think we should be nimble and considering that kind of thing.”

Investors have raised bets on the pace of rate hikes since last month’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, shifting to roughly six this year versus the three that officials forecast in December last year.

In the wake of the CPI report, markets are split about evenly on the possibility of a 50 basis point increase next month.

Other Fed officials have expressed general support for moving gradually, and Bullard himself gave a speech a decade ago in which he said a “shock and awe” approach was rarely warranted.

However, on Thursday, he said that the surprisingly high inflation data from October last year to January calls for a response.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that while he is open to a 50 basis point rate increase “conceptually,” now is not the time for such a move.

Barkin said that he favored normalizing policy, but that the timing and scope of increases would be data-dependent.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who favors raising rates next month, would prefer not to send a strong signal with a 50 basis point increase next month, because the markets have already priced in the withdrawal of accommodation, she told Market News International.