The value of non-cash transactions last year rose 9.24 percent to NT$5.44 trillion (US$195.36 billion) from 2020 as Taiwanese grew more comfortable with electronic payments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Thursday.
However, the number of electronic transactions last year shrank 9.5 percent to 4.73 billion from a year earlier as people stayed home during a level 3 COVID-19 alert from May to July, the commission said.
For the whole of last year, ridership on MRT metro systems — with most tickets purchased via non-cash payments — throughout Taiwan slumped 30 percent annually, dragging the overall number of such payments, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) told a media briefing.
Despite the fall in the number of transactions, the rise in the total worth of non-cash deals — payments using credit and debit cards, ATMs and mobile payment tools — suggests that the method gained popularity, in line with a low-contact economy, Lin said.
The commission in March last year unveiled a three-year plan to expand the value of annual non-cash deals to NT$6 trillion next year and the number to half of all transactions, a goal that requires a 15 percent and 8 percent advance respectively from last year.
The goal appears untenable given last year’s data, the commission said, adding that COVID-19 outbreaks and response measures were a major factor.
For instance, MRT ridership — the largest single source of electronic payments — dwindled to 400,000 per day in May last year, down from 2 million per day a month earlier, Lin said.
In the second quarter last year, the value and total of overall non-cash transaction declined and the situation improved only slightly in the following quarter, when credit card and electronic payments fell by NT$8.5 billion from a year earlier, he said.
However, online and mobile money transfers rose significantly, indicating increased willingness among people to shop and order food via the Internet as Taiwan emerged from the virus alert, Lin said.
Things improved further after October, when the government began its Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program, he said.
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
CONTINUED DEMAND: ‘Right now, we believe capacity and supply constraints will last beyond 2023,’ ASE Technology Holding Co chief operating officer Tien Wu said ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) yesterday said that capital expenditure this year might exceed the record US$2 billion spent last year, as demand for advanced packaging and testing services for chips used in high-performance computing, vehicles and 5G-related devices continues to be robust. Long-term service agreements are in place through next year, ASE said, adding that discussions are being held with customers about further extensions, which could result in further capacity being added for loyal customers. The world’s biggest chip assembler and tester said that the imbalance of semiconductor supply and demand is likely to extend beyond what it initially thought. “Right now,
The biggest assembler of iPhones has said component shortages that have plagued electronics production for more than a year are showing signs of easing, a potentially encouraging signal for manufacturers across industries. A major improvement in parts shortages is likely in the first quarter, with “overall supply constraints” set to ease in the second half of the year, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) spokesman James Wu (巫俊毅) told a company event in Taipei yesterday. A shortage of components, especially computer chips, has hurt production of everything from vehicles to smartphones as demand rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電)
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued