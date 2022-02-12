January exports expand 16.7%

‘ROBUST DATA’: Demand for non-tech products rose as demand recovered, while high-performance computing and electric vehicles are expected to drive growth

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Exports last month expanded 16.7 percent year-on-year to US$39.98 billion as a global economic recovery bolstered demand for tech and non-tech products, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) described the latest export data as robust, driven by strong demand for digital transformation and new technology applications.

High-performance computing and electric vehicles would be catalysts for business growth in the next few years, Tsai said, citing a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) earnings guidance.

Container trucks are parked in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Analysts have said that TSMC, the world’s largest advanced chipmaker, might beat its own sales forecast this quarter given record revenue for last month, which is normally a slow period for semiconductors.

Shipments of electronic components increased 19.7 percent from a year earlier to US$15.91 billion, with semiconductors rising 20.9 percent to US$14.42 billion, or 36 percent of overall exports, the ministry’s monthly report showed.

Information and communication products, another pillar of Taiwan’s exports, rose 14.3 percent to US$5.2 billion, it said.

However, shipments of optical devices — notably TV and laptop displays, and camera lenses used in smartphones — tumbled 21.1 percent to US$1 billion amid the weak season.

Panel maker AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) said it expects an annual decline of 5 to 10 percent in shipments this quarter, while camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) said that sales this month would drop further from January.

At the same time, a stable recovery in the global economy lifted demand for and prices of non-tech products, Tsai said, adding that increases in exports of base metals, plastics, minerals, chemicals and textile products ranged from 4.6 percent to 144.3 percent.

Imports swelled 24.9 percent to US$35.07 billion, with agricultural and industrial raw materials rising 71.4 percent, the report said.

Capital equipment rose 20.4 percent to US$5.7 billion, while semiconductor equipment posted a 22.2 percent gain, with Taiwanese tech firms aggressively expanding capacity to mitigate a global chip shortage, it said.

The data showed that Taiwan had a trade surplus of US$4.92 billion, a 20.6 percent retreat from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Demand from the US remained solid and improved markedly in ASEAN markets after authorities overseas eased COVID-19 restrictions, Tsai said.

Growth in exports to China slackened to 5.7 percent, the data showed.

Economists have forecast a slowdown this year and beyond because of Beijing’s ongoing reform efforts.