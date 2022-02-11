World Business Quick Take

Agencies





LOGISTICS

Siemens sells mail unit

Siemens AG on Wednesday said that it is selling its “mail and parcel” business to fellow German firm Koerber AG as it seeks to simplify its activities. The purchase price totals 1.15 billion euros (US$1.31 billion), Siemens said. “The closing is expected in the course of the current calendar year, subject to regulatory approvals,” it added. The unit, Siemens Logistics GmbH, makes equipment for sorting parcels and has about 1,200 employees, generating annual revenue of about 500 million euros, Siemens said, adding that it would retain its airport logistics solutions business.

PHARMACEUTICALS

AstraZeneca profit drops

British COVID-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca PLC yesterday said that net profit collapsed last year, hit by the vast takeover of US biotech firm Alexion and other changes, despite surging revenue. Profit after tax slumped to just US$112 million, compared with US$3.2 billion in 2020, the pharmaceutical company said in a statement. However, revenue, including those from vaccine sales, rebounded 41 percent to US$37.4 billion. Its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, posted full-year sales of almost US$4 billion.

ENERGY

TotalEnergies profit soars

French energy giant TotalEnergies SE yesterday posted a substantial profit for last year as oil and gas prices soared, bouncing back from a loss the prior year when the COVID-19 pandemic pummeled the global economy. The company reported net profit of US$16 billion, its highest in about 15 years, following a US$7.2 billion loss in 2020, when oil prices crashed.

COSMETICS

L’Oreal hits sales record

L’Oreal SA’s sales last year reached a record as the cosmetics company staged a full recovery following a lengthy slowdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales last year were 32.3 billion euros, L’Oreal said on Wednesday. Operating profit for the period was nearly 6.2 billion euros, compared with its estimate of more than 6.1 billion euros. The beauty group last year grew at twice the rate of the broader market, while posting market share gains in all regions, divisions and categories, it said.

RIDE-HAILING

Uber revenue surges

Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday reported US$892 million in quarterly profit on surging revenue, as the ride-hailing firm pointed to a robust recovery of demand following the latest COVID-19 wave. The San Francisco-based company’s revenue jumped 83 percent to US$5.8 billion. Profits were boosted by US$1.4 billion in increased value tied to Uber’s equity investments. The company lost US$968 million the previous year. Uber added 325,000 workers to its platform during the quarter, bringing its worker volume to 4.4 million people, the largest since the second quarter of last year.

MANUFACTURING

Steel demand to slacken

ArcelorMittal SA expects growth in global steel demand to slow this year after record prices helped the company post its largest annual profit in more than a decade. Demand for steel should rise no more than 1 percent this year, compared with 4 percent last year, ArcelorMittal said yesterday. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of US$5.05 billion, missing analyst estimates. It reported annual earnings of US$19.4 billion, which was in line with analysts’ estimates.