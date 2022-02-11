LOGISTICS
Siemens sells mail unit
Siemens AG on Wednesday said that it is selling its “mail and parcel” business to fellow German firm Koerber AG as it seeks to simplify its activities. The purchase price totals 1.15 billion euros (US$1.31 billion), Siemens said. “The closing is expected in the course of the current calendar year, subject to regulatory approvals,” it added. The unit, Siemens Logistics GmbH, makes equipment for sorting parcels and has about 1,200 employees, generating annual revenue of about 500 million euros, Siemens said, adding that it would retain its airport logistics solutions business.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AstraZeneca profit drops
British COVID-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca PLC yesterday said that net profit collapsed last year, hit by the vast takeover of US biotech firm Alexion and other changes, despite surging revenue. Profit after tax slumped to just US$112 million, compared with US$3.2 billion in 2020, the pharmaceutical company said in a statement. However, revenue, including those from vaccine sales, rebounded 41 percent to US$37.4 billion. Its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, posted full-year sales of almost US$4 billion.
ENERGY
TotalEnergies profit soars
French energy giant TotalEnergies SE yesterday posted a substantial profit for last year as oil and gas prices soared, bouncing back from a loss the prior year when the COVID-19 pandemic pummeled the global economy. The company reported net profit of US$16 billion, its highest in about 15 years, following a US$7.2 billion loss in 2020, when oil prices crashed.
COSMETICS
L’Oreal hits sales record
L’Oreal SA’s sales last year reached a record as the cosmetics company staged a full recovery following a lengthy slowdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales last year were 32.3 billion euros, L’Oreal said on Wednesday. Operating profit for the period was nearly 6.2 billion euros, compared with its estimate of more than 6.1 billion euros. The beauty group last year grew at twice the rate of the broader market, while posting market share gains in all regions, divisions and categories, it said.
RIDE-HAILING
Uber revenue surges
Uber Technologies Inc on Wednesday reported US$892 million in quarterly profit on surging revenue, as the ride-hailing firm pointed to a robust recovery of demand following the latest COVID-19 wave. The San Francisco-based company’s revenue jumped 83 percent to US$5.8 billion. Profits were boosted by US$1.4 billion in increased value tied to Uber’s equity investments. The company lost US$968 million the previous year. Uber added 325,000 workers to its platform during the quarter, bringing its worker volume to 4.4 million people, the largest since the second quarter of last year.
MANUFACTURING
Steel demand to slacken
ArcelorMittal SA expects growth in global steel demand to slow this year after record prices helped the company post its largest annual profit in more than a decade. Demand for steel should rise no more than 1 percent this year, compared with 4 percent last year, ArcelorMittal said yesterday. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of US$5.05 billion, missing analyst estimates. It reported annual earnings of US$19.4 billion, which was in line with analysts’ estimates.
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC
ASML Holding NV has said that an affiliate of a Chinese company that it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property (IP) rights. “Early in 2021, we became aware of reports that a company associated with XTAL Inc, against which ASML had obtained a damage award for trade secret misappropriation in 2019 in the USA, was actively marketing products in China that could potentially infringe on ASML’s IP rights,” the Dutch company said in its latest annual report released yesterday. ASML has requested certain customers not to aid the associated firm