Investment bank blowup costs Credit Suisse US$2.2bn

Bloomberg





Credit Suisse Group AG posted its biggest quarterly loss in about four years in a renewed setback for the Swiss lender after large restructuring and litigation charges added to its worst period since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

The Zurich, Switzerland-based bank had a net loss of about 2 billion Swiss francs (US$2.2 billion) in the three months through December, driven by a pre-tax negative result of about SF1.93 billion at the investment bank, which was at the heart of the bank’s biggest blowup last year. Earnings also missed estimates at the key wealth management unit.

Credit Suisse is struggling to move past a turbulent year in which it was rocked by the Archegos Capital Management LLC and Greensill Capital Ltd scandals, and saw its new chairman ousted after only a few months in charge because of COVID-19 quarantine breaches.

The logo of Credit Suisse is pictured outside its branch in Zurich, Switzerland, on Nov. 3 last year. Photo: Reuters

“Our clear focus remains on the disciplined execution of our new group strategy,” chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein said in a statement. “We have set clear financial goals for all our divisions and are now focused on delivering on our strategic objectives.”

The bank had flagged that it would post a loss for the fourth quarter, after taking a SF1.6 billion impairment charge as part of restructuring in the investment bank and exiting the prime business serving hedge funds.

It also signaled additional provisions of SF436 million. The charges are partially offset by gains on real-estate sales of SF224 million.

Clients in the key wealth unit have been pulling money as they reduce risk, particularly in Asia.

Gottstein and new chairman Axel Lehmann are struggling to revive confidence among investors.