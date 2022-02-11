Credit Suisse Group AG posted its biggest quarterly loss in about four years in a renewed setback for the Swiss lender after large restructuring and litigation charges added to its worst period since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.
The Zurich, Switzerland-based bank had a net loss of about 2 billion Swiss francs (US$2.2 billion) in the three months through December, driven by a pre-tax negative result of about SF1.93 billion at the investment bank, which was at the heart of the bank’s biggest blowup last year. Earnings also missed estimates at the key wealth management unit.
Credit Suisse is struggling to move past a turbulent year in which it was rocked by the Archegos Capital Management LLC and Greensill Capital Ltd scandals, and saw its new chairman ousted after only a few months in charge because of COVID-19 quarantine breaches.
Photo: Reuters
“Our clear focus remains on the disciplined execution of our new group strategy,” chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein said in a statement. “We have set clear financial goals for all our divisions and are now focused on delivering on our strategic objectives.”
The bank had flagged that it would post a loss for the fourth quarter, after taking a SF1.6 billion impairment charge as part of restructuring in the investment bank and exiting the prime business serving hedge funds.
It also signaled additional provisions of SF436 million. The charges are partially offset by gains on real-estate sales of SF224 million.
Clients in the key wealth unit have been pulling money as they reduce risk, particularly in Asia.
Gottstein and new chairman Axel Lehmann are struggling to revive confidence among investors.
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC
ASML Holding NV has said that an affiliate of a Chinese company that it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property (IP) rights. “Early in 2021, we became aware of reports that a company associated with XTAL Inc, against which ASML had obtained a damage award for trade secret misappropriation in 2019 in the USA, was actively marketing products in China that could potentially infringe on ASML’s IP rights,” the Dutch company said in its latest annual report released yesterday. ASML has requested certain customers not to aid the associated firm