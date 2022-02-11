The streaming television race is heating up, with Walt Disney Co on Wednesday showing that it is closing the gap with market leader Netflix Inc, whose stride has slowed.
The US entertainment giant blew past expectations for new subscribers to its flagship streaming service Disney+, whose big studio muscle helped it reach 129.8 million subscribers worldwide, about 5 million more than analysts had predicted.
Netflix ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, a massive number, but it announced slowing growth.
Netflix and Disney+ saw subscriber numbers boom under the lockdown lifestyles brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disney, the Hollywood entertainment behemoth that turns 100 next year, saw streaming subscriptions pick up pace as pandemic restrictions ease, while Netflix saw them slow.
“Our unmatched collection of assets and platforms, creative capabilities, and unique place in the culture give me great confidence we will continue to define entertainment for the next 100 years,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in an earnings statement.
The company, with an empire that stretches from movies to theme parks, and also includes streamers Hulu and ESPN+, reported profit that surpassed forecasts on revenue, surging to US$21.8 billion in the final three months of last year.
Disney has a huge pipeline of content and big name franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars, while Netflix has found success investing in original content from Hollywood and beyond.
Like the Prime video streaming service fielded by Amazon.com Inc, Disney is copying Netflix’s tactic of investing in local content that appeals to the language, culture and tastes in respective international markets.
“We have created a new organization in the company to shepherd development of that content” and hope to get “some global hits” out of locally produced content, Chapek said.
Netflix has made that approach work, backing original blockbusters such as Squid Game from South Korea and France’s Lupin.
Disney said that it has about 340 programs in the works outside the US that are expected to be delivered in the next 18 to 24 months.
Shows or films made in various countries by local talent have been a strength for Netflix, which is relying on international markets for growth now that it is firmly entrenched in US households.
Disney, based in southern California, is present in only about 60 countries — compared with more than 190 for Netflix — but aims to add 100 more by next year.
Disney+ subscriptions could further close the gap with Netflix once it enters all those countries, CFRA Research analyst Tuna Amobi said.
In India alone, Netflix, Disney and Amazon are rivals in a market that last year was reported to have about 60 million to 70 million paying subscribers.
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC
ASML Holding NV has said that an affiliate of a Chinese company that it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property (IP) rights. “Early in 2021, we became aware of reports that a company associated with XTAL Inc, against which ASML had obtained a damage award for trade secret misappropriation in 2019 in the USA, was actively marketing products in China that could potentially infringe on ASML’s IP rights,” the Dutch company said in its latest annual report released yesterday. ASML has requested certain customers not to aid the associated firm