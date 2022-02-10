World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Trade surplus narrows

The country’s trade surplus last year narrowed for the fifth year in a row, official data showed yesterday, as a global supply crunch hampered exports, including in its key auto sector. The trade balance of Europe’s biggest economy showed a surplus of 173.3 billion euros (US$197.9 billion) last year, down from 180.4 billion euros in 2020, the federal statistics office Destatis said in a statement. While the country’s exports of 1.375 trillion euros last year exceeded imports of 1.2 trillion euros, imports grew faster — by 17 percent — than exports, which rose by 14 percent, Destatis said.

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft eyeing Mandiant

Microsoft Corp is in talks to acquire cybersecurity research and incident response company Mandiant Inc, people familiar with the discussions said, a deal that would bolster efforts to protect customers from hacks and breaches. The deliberations might not result in an offer, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Mandiant and Microsoft declined to comment. A deal would enable Microsoft to better compete with companies focused solely on security and might also push cloud rivals Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to pursue their own similar acquisitions, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Anurag Rana said.

BANKING

CBA profit tops estimates

Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s (CBA) first-half profit topped estimates and the bank said it would buy back up to A$2 billion (US$1.4 billion) of its stock as the nation’s largest lender continued to benefit from a recovery in the country’s economy. Cash profit from continuing operations climbed 23 percent to A$4.75 billion in the six months that ended on Dec. 31 last year, the Sydney-based bank said yesterday. The firm’s net interest margin was down 14 basis points to 1.92 percent, driven in part by homeowners switching to fixed-rate loans and competition in that sector. Commonwealth Bank raised its interim dividend to A$1.75 per share.

BANKING

Amro to buy back shares

ABN Amro Bank NV said it would start a 500 million euro share buyback after fourth-quarter profit jumped, joining European peers in pledging higher returns as the industry rebounds from the pandemic. Net income soared to 552 million euros in the period, exceeding the 426 million euros that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected on average, boosted by fee income and the sale of the bank’s head office. Provisions for loan losses fell to 121 million euros from 220 million euros. The Dutch state, which holds 56.3 percent of ABN Amro after a financial crisis-era bailout, said it would take part in the buyback and receive about 281 million euros.

AUTOMOTIVE

European sales likely to rise

European auto sales are expected to rise again this year as the microchip shortage that has put the brakes on the sector would ease, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said on Tuesday. Passenger vehicle registrations in the 27-nation EU are forecast to grow by 7.9 percent to 10.5 million units, the association said. However, the figure remains almost 20 percent below the 2019 pre-pandemic level as sales collapsed last year due to the severe shortage of semiconductors. New passenger vehicle registrations fell by 2.4 percent to 9.7 million units last year.