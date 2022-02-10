GERMANY
Trade surplus narrows
The country’s trade surplus last year narrowed for the fifth year in a row, official data showed yesterday, as a global supply crunch hampered exports, including in its key auto sector. The trade balance of Europe’s biggest economy showed a surplus of 173.3 billion euros (US$197.9 billion) last year, down from 180.4 billion euros in 2020, the federal statistics office Destatis said in a statement. While the country’s exports of 1.375 trillion euros last year exceeded imports of 1.2 trillion euros, imports grew faster — by 17 percent — than exports, which rose by 14 percent, Destatis said.
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft eyeing Mandiant
Microsoft Corp is in talks to acquire cybersecurity research and incident response company Mandiant Inc, people familiar with the discussions said, a deal that would bolster efforts to protect customers from hacks and breaches. The deliberations might not result in an offer, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Mandiant and Microsoft declined to comment. A deal would enable Microsoft to better compete with companies focused solely on security and might also push cloud rivals Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to pursue their own similar acquisitions, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Anurag Rana said.
BANKING
CBA profit tops estimates
Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s (CBA) first-half profit topped estimates and the bank said it would buy back up to A$2 billion (US$1.4 billion) of its stock as the nation’s largest lender continued to benefit from a recovery in the country’s economy. Cash profit from continuing operations climbed 23 percent to A$4.75 billion in the six months that ended on Dec. 31 last year, the Sydney-based bank said yesterday. The firm’s net interest margin was down 14 basis points to 1.92 percent, driven in part by homeowners switching to fixed-rate loans and competition in that sector. Commonwealth Bank raised its interim dividend to A$1.75 per share.
BANKING
Amro to buy back shares
ABN Amro Bank NV said it would start a 500 million euro share buyback after fourth-quarter profit jumped, joining European peers in pledging higher returns as the industry rebounds from the pandemic. Net income soared to 552 million euros in the period, exceeding the 426 million euros that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected on average, boosted by fee income and the sale of the bank’s head office. Provisions for loan losses fell to 121 million euros from 220 million euros. The Dutch state, which holds 56.3 percent of ABN Amro after a financial crisis-era bailout, said it would take part in the buyback and receive about 281 million euros.
AUTOMOTIVE
European sales likely to rise
European auto sales are expected to rise again this year as the microchip shortage that has put the brakes on the sector would ease, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said on Tuesday. Passenger vehicle registrations in the 27-nation EU are forecast to grow by 7.9 percent to 10.5 million units, the association said. However, the figure remains almost 20 percent below the 2019 pre-pandemic level as sales collapsed last year due to the severe shortage of semiconductors. New passenger vehicle registrations fell by 2.4 percent to 9.7 million units last year.
JOB LOSSES: Orders continue to pour in, but cannot be fulfilled as the semiconductor shortage continues, and the US remains years away from local chip manufacturing Ford Motor Co is curbing its North American vehicle production this week due to a semiconductor shortage, US media reported on Saturday, while Volkswagen AG is cutting many night shifts. Ford plans to suspend production of vehicles including the Ford Bronco, the popular F-150 pickup and the new Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico, CNBC and other media said. Production is to be slowed at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky, while overtime is to be eliminated at Ford’s operations in Oakville, Canada. A shortage of semiconductors — essential vehicle components primarily manufactured in Asia
Shares in Qualcomm Inc, the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, slipped in late trading after efforts to expand beyond its main business were hampered by chip shortages in the latest quarter. While overall sales and profit easily topped analysts’ estimates, the company fell short of projections in certain categories, including chips for cars, the Internet of Things and radio-frequency (RF) components. The pain was partially self-inflicted: The company prioritized sales to phone makers in China during the run-up to the Lunar New Year shopping season — at the expense of other categories. “We still have more demand than supply,” chief
NEW 300MM FAB: CEO Doris Hsu dismissed investors’ concerns about oversupply in 2024, saying that a new fab and factory expansions can meet worldwide wafer demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday unveiled a new capacity expansion plan worth NT$100 billion (US$3.59 billion) as part of its effort to boost capacity and satisfy strong customer demand after its takeover of Germany’s Siltronic AG failed last week. The world’s third-largest silicon wafer supplier expects the expansion plan to support its revenue growth over the next few years. This year, revenue could grow by a double-digit percentage on an annual basis as raw wafer demand remains “quite good,” even with some special wafers in short supply, GlobalWafers said. “While the failed completion of our offer for Siltronic is disappointing, we have pursued
In the extravagant world of the French luxury industry, brands used to prefer destroying their unsold goods rather than offering their high-priced products at a discount. However, gone are the days of binning the coats, handbags and shoes pooh-poohed by shoppers after a new anti-waste law came into force at the start of the year. Now luxury houses are managing their stock more carefully, offering deals to staff, making donations and recycling goods. “It’s a subject that has become important today,” said Julie El Ghouzzi, a luxury goods expert at the Cultz consulting agency. She referred to the scandal that engulfed Burberry Group PLC