Toyota Motor Corp yesterday posted a forecast-beating net profit of US$6.9 billion for the three months to December last year, even as a global chip crunch and a COVID-19 pandemic-driven parts shortage forced production cuts.
The Japanese auto giant, which kept its crown as the world’s top-selling automaker last year, left its annual net profit outlook unchanged, but slightly lowered its full-year vehicle sales and production targets.
It posted a ￥791.7 billion (US$6.9 billion) net profit for the October-to-December quarter, down 5.6 percent on-year, but far better than the ￥619.2 billion predicted by Bloomberg analysts.
For the nine months to December, the firm logged net profit of ￥2.31 trillion — a jump of 57.8 percent from the previous year, when virus lockdowns battered the auto industry. Quarterly sales rose by one-fifth year-on-year.
“Despite negative factors such as constraints on supply due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, as well as the sharp rise in raw material costs, we achieved higher sales and profits” in the first nine months of last year, Toyota said in a statement.
A weaker yen, “supply chain efforts,” marketing initiatives and the appeal of its new products contributed to the profit increase, it added.
Toyota cited “operation instability” on a decision to slightly lower its production projection for the year to 8.5 million units from 9 million, having already reduced it from 9.3 million in November last year.
“Despite reducing the production volume forecast, we have left the operating income forecast unchanged, taking into account the depreciation of the yen and the accumulation of profit improvement activities,” Toyota said.
“Currently, customers have to wait for a very long time to receive our products... We have formulated as robust production plan as possible for this fiscal year and next,” it added, acknowledging that current challenges made it “very difficult” to predict future performance.
Toyota hung on to its title as the world’s top-selling automaker last year, when it sold nearly 10.5 million vehicles — a jump of about 10 percent from 2020, including units made by its Daihatsu and Hino subsidiaries.
The firm increased its lead over German rival Volkswagen AG, which shifted 8.9 million vehicles last year, down 4.5 percent year-on-year owing to the chip drought.
Toyota also hiked its 2030 electric vehicle sales goal by 75 percent in a more ambitious plan for the sector as part of efforts to drive down carbon emissions.
